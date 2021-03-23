This week's film discussion concerns Roger Corman's slightly camp, but brilliantly expressionist 1956 short feature film "Swamp Women." The story follows three women's prison escape and attempt to find fulfillment in the only place the oppressed can find fulfillment not constrained by oppression . . . deep in the Big Muddy's bayou wilderness! Held as property, beheld as property, Hell as property, these women, sharply individualized, refuse to be anything male presumptuousness can contain.
Here's the film's YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDWoCo5A_JU&t=3723s
Women’s History Month discussion seminar
Featuring four films with women with agency, viewed via Youtube
Syllabus
All discussion sessions will transpire on Saturday mornings, 9-10 am Pacific Time.
It is expected that participants will have viewed the YouTube-accessible film prior to its discussion.
March 6, 2021 - Pinky (1949), directed by Elia Kazan
A light-skinned African-American negotiates assimilation-temptation, male-paternalism, race bigotry, the court system, love of money, and her own prejudices. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6X-uCP_1c0
March 13, 2021 – Not Wanted (1949) directed by Elmer Clifton and Ida Lupino
A scantly merciful set of should-be life tutors leave a young woman ill-prepared to make sound choices, but she does anyway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmlMWqRKokk&t=304s
March 20, 2021 – Medea filmed stage performance of the Euripides play
A fully functional human being objects to being anything but a full partner in mortal life’s procession.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdtDeZZ4RPk
March 27, 2021 – Swamp Women (1956) Roger Corman
Three women refuse to be marginalized by the whole [s]he-bang of society bent on containing their cost/benefit analysis of freedom.
Swamp Women (1956) | American Adventure Movie | Carole Mathews, Beverly Garland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDWoCo5A_JU&t=3723s
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
Women's History Month film series discussion
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Saturday March 27
Time
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type
Teach-In
Organizer/Author
David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
Location Details
ZOOM: https://zoom.us/j/94442843563?pwd=Mk5nRE5ERnJkbTllZjJKVzZWNmlzQT09
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 23rd, 2021 5:51 PM
