Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
US Labor, The Fight Against Racist Attacks & Xenophobia With Kent Wong UCLA Labor Center
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 23rd, 2021 5:51 PM
WorkWeek interviews Kent Wong, Director of the UCLA Labor Center and a founder of the Asian Pacifica Labor Alliance. He discusses the growing racist attacks, the history of anti-Asian racism and xenophobia.
sm_here_local_2_anti-asian_rally_3-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
WorkWeek interviews Kent Wong with the UCLA Labor Center and founder of the Asian Pacific Labor Alliance APLA.
He discusses the racist murders and the history of racist exclusions including the role of the US trade unions in this struggle.
He also talks about the role of xenophobia and the China bashing by both the Democrats and Republicans.
This interview was done on 3/23/21.
Additional Media:
Stop Racist Attacks! SF Chinatown Rallies Against Murders, Xenophobia, Systemic Racism & China Bashing
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4

Japanese Americans Unify Against Racism, Xenophobia & Attacks On Minorities At SF Peace Plaza
https://youtu.be/T13pKptpLSA

JPN American Community Rally Against Racism & Xenophobia In SF Shimizu CWJC & Yamamoto ILWU Speak
https://youtu.be/0GQxehOV2ZA

Internment, Japanese Americans, Japanese Peruvians, Labor And The Lessons For Today
https://youtu.be/f7N6j43gWDM

Labor, War in Asia and the Lessons of the 'Comfort Women’
https://youtu.be/P7YGt02BG8s

The History Of Slavery In California With Professor Jean Pfaelzer
https://youtu.be/tfgQU0qig6Y

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.laboromedia.net
https://youtu.be/nE26beD0pmY
§Solidarity Between Chinese & US Workers
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 23rd, 2021 5:51 PM
sm_chinese_us_workers.jpg
original image (960x540)
The rise of nationalism and xenophobia by both the Democrats and Republicans is putting US workers against Chinese workers says Kent Wong.
https://youtu.be/nE26beD0pmY
§Chinese Workers Built Railroad In Sierra Nevada
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 23rd, 2021 5:51 PM
sm_chinese_railroad_workers_sierra_nevada.jpg
original image (800x541)
Chinese workers have played an important role in the development of the West. They build the first railroad through the Sierra Nevada and had the first mass labor strike in California.
https://youtu.be/nE26beD0pmY
§Racism Is A Pandemic
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 23rd, 2021 5:51 PM
racism_is_a_pandemic.jpeg
Pandemics in the US have historically brought about a racist attack on Asians and other immigrants., Racism is now a growing threat to the working class and all people.
https://youtu.be/nE26beD0pmY
§Need For Solidarity Grows
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 23rd, 2021 5:51 PM
sm_asian_black_solidarity.jpg
original image (730x642)
The need for solidarity against racism and xenophobia is growing.
https://youtu.be/nE26beD0pmY
Add Your Comments
