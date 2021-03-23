WorkWeek interviews Kent Wong, Director of the UCLA Labor Center and a founder of the Asian Pacifica Labor Alliance. He discusses the growing racist attacks, the history of anti-Asian racism and xenophobia.

WorkWeek interviews Kent Wong with the UCLA Labor Center and founder of the Asian Pacific Labor Alliance APLA.He discusses the racist murders and the history of racist exclusions including the role of the US trade unions in this struggle.He also talks about the role of xenophobia and the China bashing by both the Democrats and Republicans.This interview was done on 3/23/21.