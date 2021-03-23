Mumia Abu-Jamal's Thank You Message to Supporters by Mumia Abu-Jamal recorded by Prison Radio

Mumia Abu-Jamal's COVID symptoms have improved but the severe debilitating skin condition persists. Mumia is now back in general population and he does not currently require hospitalization. However, Mumia needs continued monitoring, and he must not be shackled during future hospitalization.

3/19/21

"Letter of Thanks."



Dear sisters, brothers, comrades, and friends and family on a MOVE! How can I thank you? These, my words, can hardly measure the flood of love that you have radiated on my behalf recently. I am almost—almost—without words, but I'll try.



Thank you, Wadiya. Thank you, Pam Africa. Your support from Philadelphia to France, from points across the nation and literally around the globe, have pulled me from a prison cell and placed me in a hospital room to be treated for a condition I didn't know I had.



In the age of pandemic—now, indeed, deeply doubted pandemic—as of January 2021, over 300,000 prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19. Imagine that: in a cell, trying to breathe with a weight pressing on your chest. Imagine an elder man or woman, or even a young person, because yes, we are also in an age of mass incarceration, which day-by-day increases its infliction upon the elderly struggling, unsuccessfully, to breathe, to walk, to be.



I thank you all for reaching out and I urge you all, let our mission be abolition. I love you all. Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart.



From imprisoned nation, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.