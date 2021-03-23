The students, faculty and staff of the Cinema Department at City College of San Francisco and the Roxie Theater, proudly announce the 20th Annual City Shorts Student Film Festival, happening virtually for the first time ever! In its 20th year, City Shorts has launched hundreds of artist and filmmaker’s careers!



City Shorts stands out as one of most unique film festivals in the Bay Area as one of the most prolific cinema production schools in San Francisco, film genres include narrative, experimental and documentary. The festival has screened early work by award-winning filmmakers such as Jim Granato, Joe Talbot (Last Black Man in S.F.), Tina Takemoto (PHd, Experimental film and comedy improv), David Weisman, (Emmy Winning Documentary maker), Sam Berliner, (Seattle Film Fest), Amy Hicks, and Muayad Alayan (Palestinian films), to name just a few of our successful students working professionally in the film industry!

You are invited to experience the spirit of Bay Area independent filmmaking while raising funds for two vital institutions in San Francisco. The City College of San Francisco’s Cinema Department nurtures talented filmmakers from the ground up, with a curriculum that covers everything from film studies to advanced cinematography, and directing. CCSF student films have screened around the world after premiering at City Shorts. Students compete for prizes donated by BAVC, JCX Expendables, SF-FILM, LIttleGiant, and MORE, ensuring this is just the beginning of their film production career.



We are pleased to announce this year's jurors include City College Cinema Department Emeritus faculty, John Carlson and Lidia Szajko in collaboration with film community members & active IATSE union members: Jennifer Noland, Riley Moriano and Michele Mckenzie.

