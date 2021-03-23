Thursday, April 29, 6-7pm Pacific time



KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents



AVIVA CHOMSKY & MICKEY HUFF: A Zoom Event



Central America's Forgotten History: Revolution, Violence, and the Roots of Migration



Aviva Chomsky restores the region's fraught history of repression and resistance to popular consciousness and connects the United States' interventions and influence to the influx of refugees seeking asylum today.



At the center of the current immigration debate are migrants from Central America fleeing poverty, corruption, and violence in search of asylum in the United States. In Central America's Forgotten History, Aviva Chomsky answers the urgent question "How did we get here?" She outlines how we often fail to remember the circumstances and ongoing effects of Central America's historical inequality and oppression, a direct result of colonial and neo-colonial development policies and the cultures of violence and forgetting needed to implement them.



Chomsky expertly recounts Central Americans' valiant struggles for social and economic justice to restore these vivid and gripping events to popular consciousness. She traces the roots of displacement and migration in Central America to the Spanish conquest and brings us to the present day, where she concludes that the more immediate roots of migration from the three Northern Triangle countries (El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras) lie in the wars and in the US interventions of the 1980s and the peace accords of the 1990s.



Chomsky also examines how and why histories and memories are suppressed, and the impact of losing historical memory.



Aviva Chomsky is the author of several books, including Undocumented and "They Take Our Jobs!," Chomsky has been active in the Latin American solidarity and immigrants' rights movements for over thirty years.



Mickey Huff is the current Director of Project Censored and president of the nonprofit Media Freedom Foundation.



