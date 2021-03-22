Pacifica's Covid, Race & Democracy focuses on the medical conditions of Mumia Abu-Jamal and also the struggle of the Bessemer Alabama Amazon warehouse workers who are voting this month for a union.

§ Jornalist Mumia In Prison Fighting For His Life by Pacifica TF

Monday Mar 22nd, 2021 3:33 PM

Mumia Abu-Jamal is a member of CWA-NABET and is one of the most important journalists in the world. He is now in. a struggle for his life with covid and continued torture by prison authorities.