Saturday, Apr. 17, 10am - 11:30am Pacific time
Cyndy Comerford, Climate Program Manager at the San Francisco Department of the Environment provides a presentation on how climate change will affect our local communities, especially the most vulnerable, and the solutions available to address these near and long-term impacts. This presentation explores the top five impacts climate change will have on San Francisco, as well as the top five solutions to reduce these impacts. Comerford also provides an update on the City of San Francisco's Climate Action Plan and details ways residents can get involved. For more information about the Climate Action Plan, visit: SFEnvironment.org/climateplan.
Cyndy Comerford is advancing ambitious and equitable policies to confront the climate crisis and address racial equity. Previously, she served as the Deputy Director for Climate Programs for the City of San Jose, CA. Comerford also worked for over a decade in public health, advocating for policies and programs designed to ensure that all San Franciscans had the opportunity to live longer and healthier lives. She is passionate about climate change, health and equity and working across sectors to build resilient and just communities.
This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.
For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org. Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.
Free
Saturday April 17
10:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Speaker
The San Francisco Public Library
Zoom Live
https://sfpl.org/events/2021/04/17/present...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 22nd, 2021 1:03 PM
