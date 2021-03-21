From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
We Have Your Back! Amazon Bessemer Oakland Supporters Rally & Caravan
As part of an international day of Solidarity, a car caravan and rally was held in Oakland of supporters of the Bessemer Alabama Amazon workers.
A car caravan and rally was held in Oakland on March 20, 2021 to support the 6,000 Bessemer Alabama Amazon workers who are voting this month on whether to have a union. Workers
and trade unionists talked about why they are supporting this struggle.
This was sponsored nationally by Southern Workers Assembly and was part of an International day of action and solidarity.
Additional media:
Victory To The Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers! Stop Bezos Union Busting! SF Solidarity Rally
https://youtu.be/DWG8vFxgB3w
Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers, Struggle For A Union & The Fight Against Systemic Racism With
Saladin Muhammed
https://youtu.be/Ib4Xk3_TGWE
Southern Workers Assembly
https://southernworker.org
National Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workers
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/...
Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?
v=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink
#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth
Amazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.
https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1357796064670212098
Alabama Amazon Organizers & Workers Speak Out On The Valley Labor Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7kIhQP9UY&feature=youtu.be
Production Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
and trade unionists talked about why they are supporting this struggle.
This was sponsored nationally by Southern Workers Assembly and was part of an International day of action and solidarity.
Additional media:
Victory To The Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers! Stop Bezos Union Busting! SF Solidarity Rally
https://youtu.be/DWG8vFxgB3w
Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers, Struggle For A Union & The Fight Against Systemic Racism With
Saladin Muhammed
https://youtu.be/Ib4Xk3_TGWE
Southern Workers Assembly
https://southernworker.org
National Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workers
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/...
Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?
v=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink
#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth
Amazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.
https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1357796064670212098
Alabama Amazon Organizers & Workers Speak Out On The Valley Labor Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7kIhQP9UY&feature=youtu.be
Production Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network