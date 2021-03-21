top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
We Have Your Back! Amazon Bessemer Oakland Supporters Rally & Caravan
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 21st, 2021 10:15 PM
As part of an international day of Solidarity, a car caravan and rally was held in Oakland of supporters of the Bessemer Alabama Amazon workers.
img_6844.jpg
A car caravan and rally was held in Oakland on March 20, 2021 to support the 6,000 Bessemer Alabama Amazon workers who are voting this month on whether to have a union. Workers
and trade unionists talked about why they are supporting this struggle.
This was sponsored nationally by Southern Workers Assembly and was part of an International day of action and solidarity.

Additional media:

Victory To The Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers! Stop Bezos Union Busting! SF Solidarity Rally
https://youtu.be/DWG8vFxgB3w

Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers, Struggle For A Union & The Fight Against Systemic Racism With
Saladin Muhammed
https://youtu.be/Ib4Xk3_TGWE

Southern Workers Assembly
https://southernworker.org

National Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workers
https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/...

Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workers
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?
v=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink
#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouth

Amazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.
https://twitter.com/MorePerfectUS/status/1357796064670212098

Alabama Amazon Organizers & Workers Speak Out On The Valley Labor Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-F7kIhQP9UY&feature=youtu.be

Production Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/YdzOA-vI_nM
§Amazon My Daddy Is Not Expendable
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 21st, 2021 10:15 PM
sm_amazon_my_daddy_is_not_expendable_may_day_5-21-20.jpg
original image (799x960)
The child of an Amazon worker protests that his father is not expendable.
https://youtu.be/YdzOA-vI_nM
§Lives Over Profit Say Nurse
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 21st, 2021 10:15 PM
sm_amazon_nurses_over_profit_5-1-20.jpg
original image (836x960)
Jeff Bezos who is worth $182 billion puts his massive profit over the lives of the workers.
https://youtu.be/YdzOA-vI_nM
