As part of an international day of Solidarity, a car caravan and rally was held in Oakland of supporters of the Bessemer Alabama Amazon workers.

A car caravan and rally was held in Oakland on March 20, 2021 to support the 6,000 Bessemer Alabama Amazon workers who are voting this month on whether to have a union. Workersand trade unionists talked about why they are supporting this struggle.This was sponsored nationally by Southern Workers Assembly and was part of an International day of action and solidarity.Additional media:Victory To The Bessemer Alabama Amazon Workers! Stop Bezos Union Busting! SF Solidarity RallyBessemer Alabama Amazon Workers, Struggle For A Union & The Fight Against Systemic Racism WithSaladin MuhammedSouthern Workers AssemblyNational Day Of Action For Bessemer Amazon Workers https://supportamazonworkers.org/feb20/ ...Organizing Meeting Support Alabama Amazon Workersv=461776385192382&ref=watch_permalink#UnionYes #OrganizeTheSouthAmazon workers are exposing what's happening in Alabama.Alabama Amazon Organizers & Workers Speak Out On The Valley Labor ReportProduction Labor Video Project