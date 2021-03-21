

and great entertainment. Stay safe and join us virtually on Saturday, April 3, 2021.



Workshops & community resources schedule here:



Zoom link to workshops: noon - 3 PM



Renegades Bar Virtual Night Show: 8 PM - 10 PM





WORKSHOP LINE UP



http://southbaytdov.org/schedule/



Welcome (12 PM / noon)



Friends and Family:

Let’s talk about how friends, coworkers, family and other allies can support their trans associates. We will also get into questions of home and friend



Trans Women’s Experiences:

Trans women share their lives; lots of time for Q&A



Trans Men’s Experiences:

Trans men share their lives; lots of time for Q&A



Trans/NB/intersex Youth & Pediatrics:

Get real. Learn about servivces and ask questions.



Legal Advances & Gender Change Forms:

A presentation on current and upcoming advances in trans, nonbinary and intersex legal rights across the country. Also, name & gender change forms and help available.



Friends and Lovers:

An intimate discussion of real life.



MTF Medical Options

Dr. Satterwhite presents on medical and psychological services for trans women.



FTM Medical Options

Dr. Satterwhite presents on medical and psychological services for trans women.



Nonbinary Round Table:

A community round table on nonbinary experiences.



Intersex Round Table:

A community round table on intersex experiences.



Resources Fair

--Watch the one-minute madness to get an overview, then visit the breakout room for the services you’re interested in.

--Resources “Speed Dating” video: Hear what each resource table has to offer the gender expansive community.

_____________________________________________________________

