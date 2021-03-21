top
Related Categories: South Bay | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 4/ 3/2021
South Bay Trans Day of Visiblity
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 03
Time 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorBilly DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center
EmailFabulous [at] defrank.org
Location Details
Virtual event
Celebrate the transgender community in all of its many flavors with workshops, the arts,
and great entertainment. Stay safe and join us virtually on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Workshops & community resources schedule here: http://southbaytdov.org/schedule/

Zoom link to workshops: noon - 3 PM http://southbaytdov.org/zoomfair

Renegades Bar Virtual Night Show: 8 PM - 10 PM https://www.twitchtv.com/renegadesbar


WORKSHOP LINE UP

http://southbaytdov.org/schedule/

Welcome (12 PM / noon)

Friends and Family:
Let’s talk about how friends, coworkers, family and other allies can support their trans associates. We will also get into questions of home and friend

Trans Women’s Experiences:
Trans women share their lives; lots of time for Q&A

Trans Men’s Experiences:
Trans men share their lives; lots of time for Q&A

Trans/NB/intersex Youth & Pediatrics:
Get real. Learn about servivces and ask questions.

Legal Advances & Gender Change Forms:
A presentation on current and upcoming advances in trans, nonbinary and intersex legal rights across the country. Also, name & gender change forms and help available.

Friends and Lovers:
An intimate discussion of real life.

MTF Medical Options
Dr. Satterwhite presents on medical and psychological services for trans women.

FTM Medical Options
Dr. Satterwhite presents on medical and psychological services for trans women.

Nonbinary Round Table:
A community round table on nonbinary experiences.

Intersex Round Table:
A community round table on intersex experiences.

Resources Fair
--Watch the one-minute madness to get an overview, then visit the breakout room for the services you’re interested in.
--Resources “Speed Dating” video: Hear what each resource table has to offer the gender expansive community.
_____________________________________________________________
sm_bdf.jpg
original image (2048x1582)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2795266402...

