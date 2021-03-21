Celebrate the transgender community in all of its many flavors with workshops, the arts,
and great entertainment. Stay safe and join us virtually on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Workshops & community resources schedule here: http://southbaytdov.org/schedule/
Zoom link to workshops: noon - 3 PM http://southbaytdov.org/zoomfair
Renegades Bar Virtual Night Show: 8 PM - 10 PM https://www.twitchtv.com/renegadesbar
WORKSHOP LINE UP
http://southbaytdov.org/schedule/
Welcome (12 PM / noon)
Friends and Family:
Let’s talk about how friends, coworkers, family and other allies can support their trans associates. We will also get into questions of home and friend
Trans Women’s Experiences:
Trans women share their lives; lots of time for Q&A
Trans Men’s Experiences:
Trans men share their lives; lots of time for Q&A
Trans/NB/intersex Youth & Pediatrics:
Get real. Learn about servivces and ask questions.
Legal Advances & Gender Change Forms:
A presentation on current and upcoming advances in trans, nonbinary and intersex legal rights across the country. Also, name & gender change forms and help available.
Friends and Lovers:
An intimate discussion of real life.
MTF Medical Options
Dr. Satterwhite presents on medical and psychological services for trans women.
FTM Medical Options
Dr. Satterwhite presents on medical and psychological services for trans women.
Nonbinary Round Table:
A community round table on nonbinary experiences.
Intersex Round Table:
A community round table on intersex experiences.
Resources Fair
--Watch the one-minute madness to get an overview, then visit the breakout room for the services you’re interested in.
--Resources “Speed Dating” video: Hear what each resource table has to offer the gender expansive community.
