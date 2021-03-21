Calling out our Bay Area Community! Our Asian and Asian-American community is distraught, heartbroken, and exhausted.



Over 4000 incidents of racism and discrimination against Asian and Asian-Americans have been recorded since March 2020. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an alarming rise of Asian hate in the United States.



We urge you to stand by us and stand for us; to uplift our community and amplify our voices. We ask you to come together with us to advocate for justice and healing.



Join us for a peaceful, safe, and social-distanced march & rally to show solidarity for the Asian/Asian-American community in light of the recent Asian hate crimes and issues.



Objectives:



--Call out anti-Asian and xenophobic rhetoric and sentiments



--Spread awareness around the recent incidents and attacks and highlight the history of hardships and prejudice within the Asian community



--Advocate for the voices of the Asian community and emphasize their needs and demands



--Highlight accessible organizations and promote spaces where our community can reach out to for protection and any guidance for aid



--Stand in solidarity and support Asian and Asian-American communities





Event Organizers:



AkbayanSJSU

SFSUPACE

CSUEBPASA

Womens March SF

LFS

NCPASA

Malaya Tri-City

Malaya Movement SF

Anakbayan SF

Anakbayan Daly City

CSM Katipunan

ABSF

United Playaz

LEAD Filipino

SJSU VSA

SFSU VSA

NorCal VSA

NSU

PASA

Kabataan Alliance





------------------

ADHERE TO EVENT AND RALLY EXPECTATIONS:



DO NOT COME IF:

-You are experiencing any symptoms including fever, cough, sneezing, runny eyes or nose.

-You have knowingly been exposed to COVID-19 within the past 14 days; and you are high-risk for exposure (i.e. immuno-compromised) or have someone high risk in your household



PLEASE BRING:

Your own mask that effectively covers BOTH your nose and mouth

Surgical masks and double masks are recommended

Hand sanitizer

Water to stay hydrated

Posters

*Some extras will be provided by event organizers



HEALTH AND SAFETY GUIDELINES:

This is a PEACEFUL march and rally. Any form of violence, destruction, or rioting will NOT be tolerated

Wear your face mask at ALL TIMES. They must cover your nose and mouth.

Maintain at least 6 FEET of distance between you and any other person-keep a distance when drinking water or eating food

LISTEN and RESPECT event organizers and follow the directions around health and safety guidelines



======



呼吁我们的湾区社区！我们的亚裔和亚裔美国人社区心烦意乱，伤心欲绝和精疲力尽。自2020年3月以来，已经记录了4000多次针对亚裔和亚裔美国人的种族主义和歧视事件。继COVID-19大流行之后，美国的亚洲仇恨上升令人震惊。



我们敦促您支持我们并支持我们；提升我们的社区并扩大我们的声音。我们要求您与我们一起倡导正义与康复。加入我们，以和平，安全和远离社会的方式进行游行和集会，以鉴于最近的亚洲仇恨犯罪和问题向亚洲/亚裔美国人社区表示声援。



目标：



宣扬反亚洲和仇外的言论和情感

宣传最近发生的事件和袭击，并强调亚洲社区内的困苦和偏见的历史

倡导亚洲社区的声音并强调他们的需求

突出显示可访问的组织，并促进我们的社区可以伸出援手的空间，以寻求保护和任何指导

团结一致，支持亚裔和亚裔美国人社区



活动组织者：

阿克巴扬州立大学

空间

苏塞巴萨

女子三月科幻

轻量级

卡帕

马来亚三城市

马来亚运动

Anakbayan SF

Anakbayan达利市

CSM Katipunan

阿布斯

联合Playaz

菲律宾菲律宾

苏州大学VSA

SFSU VSA

NorCal VSA

州立大学

帕萨

卡巴坦联盟





------------------

遵守活动和聚会期望：



如果出现以下情况，请勿使用：

-您正在经历任何症状，包括发烧，咳嗽，打喷嚏，流鼻涕或鼻涕。

-您在过去14天内有意接触过COVID-19；并且您有高暴露风险（即免疫功能低下）或您的家庭中有高风险的人



请携带：

您自己的口罩可有效遮盖您的鼻子和嘴巴

建议使用口罩和双层口罩

消毒洗手液

水保持水分

海报

*活动组织者将提供一些额外的费用



健康与安全准则：

这是一场和平的游行和集会。绝不容忍任何形式的暴力，破坏或骚乱

始终戴上口罩。它们必须遮住您的鼻子和嘴巴。

与他人之间保持至少6英尺的距离-喝水或吃东西时保持一定距离

聆听和尊重活动的组织者，并遵循有关健康和安全准则的指示

