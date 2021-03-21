From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
HR 1976 Medicare for All Act of 2021
On March 17, 2021, Rep. Jayapal Pamila of Wash. state and Rep. Deborah Dingell of Michigan introduced this year's version of the urgently needed Medicare for All Act of 2021 with a total of 112 sponsors, all Democrats, and it needs 218 to pass. See https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1976/cosponsors?q={%22search%22:[%22actionSessionCode:\%22117-1|1000\%22+AND+billIsReserved:\%22N\%22%22]}&r=9&s=4&searchResultViewType=compact
On March 17, 2021, Rep. Jayapal Pamila of Wash. state and Rep. Deborah Dingell of Michigan introduced this year's version of the urgently needed Medicare for All Act of 2021 with a total of 112 sponsors, all Democrats, and it needs 218 to pass. See https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1976/cosponsors?q={%22search%22:[%22actionSessionCode:\%22117-1|1000\%22+AND+billIsReserved:\%22N\%22%22]}&r=9&s=4&searchResultViewType=compact
Looking at the list of co-sponsors at the above site, we see that 29 of the California congressional delegation are listed as sponsors while 45 of the 53 members of the California congressional delegation are Democrats. California voted for Mr. Medicare for All, Bernie Sanders, for president in 2020 in the Democratic primary.
As to Northern California, including the 9 counties of the Bay Area, we see that San Francisco's Rep. Nancy Pelosi is not a sponsor, although San Francisco voted for Bernie Sanders for president in 2020 in the Democratic primary. Also missing from the Northern California delegation as co-sponsors are John Garamendi, Doris Matsui, Ami Bera, Jim Costa, Anna Eshoo, and Zoe Lofgren. Missing from the Southern California delegation as co-sponsors are Julia Brownley, Pete Aguilar, Norma Torres, Raul Ruiz, Lou Correa, and Scott Peters. These people, including Nancy Pelosi, need to be primaried until they are defeated by a supporter of Medicare for All.
The importance of Medicare for All was stressed by the 24,000 member Physicians for a National Health Program as follows:
“For the past year, PNHP leaders — many of whom serve as frontline health workers — have warned that Covid-19 will prey on the weakness of the U.S. health system and exacerbate our long standing racial and class inequities: Despite having less than 5% of the global population, America has 25% of the world’s confirmed cases and 20% of the world’s deaths from Covid.”
See https://www.commondreams.org/newswire/2021/03/17/doctors-group-endorses-medicare-all-act-2021
The countries and regions that have socialized medicine are: All of Europe, Israel, Rwanda, Cuba, Canada, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, China, Taiwan, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand.
We have declining life expectancy since 2014 due to lack of socialized medicine.
Medicare for All will benefit all, including seniors. Social Security Works endorsed this Act with this statement:
“Medicare for All will make Medicare even more efficient, secure and reliable. Instead of the government covering only the oldest and sickest Americans, everyone will be in the same risk pool. Expanding Medicare to cover everyone will make it politically stronger, as well. For all these reasons, Social Security Works strongly endorses the Medicare for All Act of 2021.”
See https://socialsecurityworks.org/2021/03/17/seniors-need-medicare-for-all/
Public Citizen noted the inherent racism of the private profit medical system we currently have, by stating:
“A health system that has long exhibited severe racial bias met a pandemic that viciously exacerbated racial inequality throughout society. The result was the shocking racial disparities of COVID-19, with Black, Hispanics and Native Americans dying at twice the rate of whites.” See https://www.citizen.org/news/public-citizen-statement-on-the-medicare-for-all-act-of-2021/
Socialized medicine is what we NEED to put an end to all that GREED!
Looking at the list of co-sponsors at the above site, we see that 29 of the California congressional delegation are listed as sponsors while 45 of the 53 members of the California congressional delegation are Democrats. California voted for Mr. Medicare for All, Bernie Sanders, for president in 2020 in the Democratic primary.
As to Northern California, including the 9 counties of the Bay Area, we see that San Francisco's Rep. Nancy Pelosi is not a sponsor, although San Francisco voted for Bernie Sanders for president in 2020 in the Democratic primary. Also missing from the Northern California delegation as co-sponsors are John Garamendi, Doris Matsui, Ami Bera, Jim Costa, Anna Eshoo, and Zoe Lofgren. Missing from the Southern California delegation as co-sponsors are Julia Brownley, Pete Aguilar, Norma Torres, Raul Ruiz, Lou Correa, and Scott Peters. These people, including Nancy Pelosi, need to be primaried until they are defeated by a supporter of Medicare for All.
The importance of Medicare for All was stressed by the 24,000 member Physicians for a National Health Program as follows:
“For the past year, PNHP leaders — many of whom serve as frontline health workers — have warned that Covid-19 will prey on the weakness of the U.S. health system and exacerbate our long standing racial and class inequities: Despite having less than 5% of the global population, America has 25% of the world’s confirmed cases and 20% of the world’s deaths from Covid.”
See https://www.commondreams.org/newswire/2021/03/17/doctors-group-endorses-medicare-all-act-2021
The countries and regions that have socialized medicine are: All of Europe, Israel, Rwanda, Cuba, Canada, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, China, Taiwan, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand.
We have declining life expectancy since 2014 due to lack of socialized medicine.
Medicare for All will benefit all, including seniors. Social Security Works endorsed this Act with this statement:
“Medicare for All will make Medicare even more efficient, secure and reliable. Instead of the government covering only the oldest and sickest Americans, everyone will be in the same risk pool. Expanding Medicare to cover everyone will make it politically stronger, as well. For all these reasons, Social Security Works strongly endorses the Medicare for All Act of 2021.”
See https://socialsecurityworks.org/2021/03/17/seniors-need-medicare-for-all/
Public Citizen noted the inherent racism of the private profit medical system we currently have, by stating:
“A health system that has long exhibited severe racial bias met a pandemic that viciously exacerbated racial inequality throughout society. The result was the shocking racial disparities of COVID-19, with Black, Hispanics and Native Americans dying at twice the rate of whites.” See https://www.citizen.org/news/public-citizen-statement-on-the-medicare-for-all-act-of-2021/
Socialized medicine is what we NEED to put an end to all that GREED!
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network