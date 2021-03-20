top
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Racial Justice
Stop Racist Attacks! SF Chinatown Rally Against Murders, Systemic Racism & China Bashing
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM
Hundreds of San Francisco rallied in San Francisco at Portsmouth Square to protest the racist murders in Atlanta and the growing xenophobia and terror attacks on Chinese and all Asian people.
They also discussed the long history of racism against Chinese people in the US and the current China bashing which many said is contributing to the escalation of racist attacks.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
§My Father Was Born Here
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM
sm_my_father_was_born_here_stop_hate_3-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Chinese American women talked about the continuing racism at Chinese people.
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
§Young People Protested Racism At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM
sm_young_people_rally_3-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Young people protested the continuing racist attacks and the need to stand up and Speakout.
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
§Stop Asian Heat
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM
sm_stop_asian_hate_3-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A participant demand an end to Asian Hate.
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
§Resist Fascism
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM
sm_resist_facist_3-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The rise of fascism and the need to resist it was part of an exhibition of photographs of the history of systemic racism.
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
§Chinese Railroad Workers Built America
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM
sm_chinese_railroad_workers_3-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the photographs in the exhibit showed the role of Chinese workers in building the railroads over the Sierras.
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
§Solidarity Radical Love Painting
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM
sm_solidarity_radical_love.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants painted on the sidewalk to show their feelings.
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
§Unity Together
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM
sm_unity_together_3-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Posters calling for unity against the racist attacks and xenophobia.
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
§Say Their Names
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM
sm_say_their_names_chinatown_3-20-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A family rallied and spoke out against the murders in Atlanta and called to remember the names of those murdered.
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
