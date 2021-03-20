From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Racist Attacks! SF Chinatown Rally Against Murders, Systemic Racism & China Bashing
Hundreds of San Francisco rallied in San Francisco at Portsmouth Square to protest the racist murders in Atlanta and the growing xenophobia and terror attacks on Chinese and all Asian people.
They also discussed the long history of racism against Chinese people in the US and the current China bashing which many said is contributing to the escalation of racist attacks.
http://www.labormedia.net
http://www.labormedia.net
