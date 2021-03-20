From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Stop Racist Attacks! SF Chinatown Rally Against Murders, Systemic Racism & China Bashing by Labor Video Project

Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 11:22 PM Hundreds of San Francisco rallied in San Francisco at Portsmouth Square to protest the racist murders in Atlanta and the growing xenophobia and terror attacks on Chinese and all Asian people.



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.labormedia.net They also discussed the long history of racism against Chinese people in the US and the current China bashing which many said is contributing to the escalation of racist attacks.Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4

§ My Father Was Born Here by Labor Video Project

A Chinese American women talked about the continuing racism at Chinese people.

§ Young People Protested Racism At Rally by Labor Video Project

Young people protested the continuing racist attacks and the need to stand up and Speakout.

§ Stop Asian Heat by Labor Video Project

A participant demand an end to Asian Hate.

§ Resist Fascism by Labor Video Project

The rise of fascism and the need to resist it was part of an exhibition of photographs of the history of systemic racism.

§ Chinese Railroad Workers Built America by Labor Video Project

One of the photographs in the exhibit showed the role of Chinese workers in building the railroads over the Sierras.

§ Solidarity Radical Love Painting by Labor Video Project

Participants painted on the sidewalk to show their feelings.

§ Unity Together by Labor Video Project

Posters calling for unity against the racist attacks and xenophobia.