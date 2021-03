International Day of Protests in Support of Alabama Amazon Workers' Union Drive

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Union activists gathered at the South San Francisco site of Amazon's purchase of an entire block intended for a new warehouse.They protested Amazon's treatment of its workers, demanded that the space be used instead for affordable housing, and above all, they were there in support of the Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama who are struggling to become Amazon's first unionized U,S, workers.Speakers noted that the site's current occupant, Recology, is itself suspected of corrup dealings with City officials.Several asked if Jeff Bezos really needed a massive new warehouse in view of his current amazing income of $35 million per hour.After the 10 am rally, many protesters went on to Oakland for the 1 PM car caravan to continue the Day of Action in support of Bessemer, Alabama's Amazon workers in the union drive.See all high resolution photos here.