March 20 Mumia Abu-Jamal Health Update from Dr. Ricardo Alvarez

Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 4:13 PM

The Jamal Journal has just received this update from Mumia Abu-Jamal's consulting physician Dr. Ricardo Alvarez. We want to send a special thanks to Mumia's supporters around the world for the letters and phone calls! Please keep building the public pressure for Mumia, but as Dr. Alvarez explains, Mumia does not currently require hospitalization for his skin condition. So we now ask supporters to please remove the call for hospitalization from their "take action demands."

(PHOTO: Pam Africa enjoys a full contact visit with Mumia shortly after his removal from death row in 2012.)



March 20 Health Update from Dr. Ricardo Alvarez:



(quote begins)

Mumia is now in the general population. Thanks to worldwide support he is relatively stable but we remain vigilant as to the monitoring of his care. The only true treatment can be freedom. He continues to suffer from his conditions of incarceration- liver cirrhosis from Hepatitis C, Congestive Heart Failure, a severe debilitating skin condition, hypertension, diabetes. He will continue to need to monitoring and his prognosis is guarded.

(end of quote)



--See also the March 18 health update from Noelle Hanrahan, Prison Radio:



Mumia Abu-Jamal's health still remains a deep concern. He was hospitalized with congestive heart failure and Covid 19 for four days recently. He was returned to the infirmary at SCI Mahanoy, and he has spoken to his family reaching them by phone, for limited 15min calls. He noted yesterday, Wed, 3-17-21 that he was having additional tests done in the SCI Mahanoy Infirmary and expected to be sent to general population in the next few days.



He has not had access to consult directly with his personal physician Dr. Ricardo Alvarez or his medical legal team, Bret Grote (ALC) and Robert Boyle, or his criminal legal team, Sam Spital (NAACP LDF), and Judith Ritter. A meeting is expected to occur soon, between Mumia and his legal team.



He has also while in the infirmary not had access to his email account. As limited as that was, it was a lifeline. The worldwide movement is embracing this struggle to secure adequate health care for Mumia Abu-Jamal, at the same time it demands that justice be done in his criminal case before the Philadelphia PA courts.