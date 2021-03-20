Here are some 17 online events taking place over the coming month (and starting tonight, Saturday, March 20), featuring people such as Noam Chomsky, Bill McKibben, Frida Berrigan, Thomas Piketty, Paul Mason, Hazel Henderson, and many others.

These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, Australia, and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.Upcoming Online Events:Sat, 3/20 (9 pm) thru Tue, 3/23 (8:30 pm) -- Kiss the Ground Film Screening -- This film, narrated by Woody Harrelson, reveals that by regenerating the world’s soils, we can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies. The film will be open to watch from home from the 21st through the 23rd of March (but 3 hours earlier, Pacific time):Mon, 3/22, 1 pm -- Noam Chomksy: Reflections on the Future of Democracy -- The celebrated linguist, philosopher, and political activist discusses the current threats to democracy. Noam will be interviewed by William Crawley, a journalist and broadcaster with the BBC:Tue, 3/23, 12:30 am -- Capital and Ideology, with Thomas Piketty, author of Capital in the Twenty-First Century -- Piketty’s latest book, Capital and Ideology, examines inequality as a political phenomenon, shaped by ideology and social institutions. What would need to happen for change to occur? Organized by the UNSW Centre for Ideas, Sydney, Australia:Tue, 3/23, 3 pm -- Author and activist Bill McKibben discusses his book "Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?" -- Organized by the Texas Tech University Climate Center:Tue, 3/23, 4 pm -- Holey Safety Net or Basic Income? Learn more about the benefits of Basic Income and why support is growing -- With poverty law lawyer Kristen Thompson, family therapist Andrea Kauppinen, and business manager Rob Evans:Wed, 3/24, 12 Noon -- Power and Money in America Conference -- Organized by the Patriotic Millionaires, high-net worth Americans who are united in their concern about the destabilizing concentration of wealth and power in America. Their members include: filmmaker Abigail Disney; technologist Steve Silberstein; philanthropist Molly Munger, and many others:Wed, 3/24, 7 pm -- On Healing the Planet and Ourselves from the Ground Up -- With author Erin McMorrow and regenerative economics expert Della Z Duncan -- Organized by the California Institute of Integral Studies:Thu, 3/25, 12 Noon -- Regenerative Agriculture can save the world - but what is it? -- With Elizabeth Whitlow, Executive Director of the Regenerative Organic Alliance; Ryan Zinn, Regenerative Project Manager at Dr. Bronner’s; and Rachel Kanter Kepnes, with Patagonia:Thu, 3/25, 1 pm -- Bill McKibben, on "Climate Change: Have We Turned a Corner?" -- What have we already locked in and how we can keep it from getting more traumatic than it must? -- Organized by Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics:Thu, 3/25, 5 pm -- Buddhist Justice Reporter: The George Floyd Trials with Pamela Ayo Yetunde -- BJR will reporting on the George Floyd trials through writing, podcasting and other means:Fri, 3/26, 8 pm -- Introduction to MMT (Modern Monetary Theory): The Online launch of MMAs very first animated video -- We aim to show that the policy space afforded by our monetary system for social and environmental justice is very much greater than the limits imposed by those who subscribe to classical macroeconomics -- Organized by Modern Money Australia:Sun, 3/28, 11:30 am -- Paul Mason on Trump, the far right and state failure in the USA -- Mason is the author of six books, including Postcapitalism, Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere and Rare Earth: A Novel -- Organized by Imagine! Belfast:Fri, 4/2, 11 am -- Beyond Shelves- From the pages of V for Vendetta, An Evening with V -- V for Vendetta is a parable of the modern age. It raises questions about society and how we view it and our complicitness in injustice. It looks at homophobia, fascism and anarchy, and at its centre is a novel about being human in an inhumane world -- Organized by Royal Borough Of Kingston Upon Thames Libraries:Thu, 4/8, 4 pm -- Religious Communities and the Planetary Crisis -- This webinar will examine the response of the faith communities to the climate crisis from the Muslim, Hindu, Jewish, and Christian perspectives -- Sponsored by the Interreligious Eco-Justice Network, the Hartford Seminary, and CT Interfaith Power & Light:Sat, 4/10, 4 pm -- Frida Berrigan on Martin Luther King's Triad: Racism Militarism & Excessive Materialism -- Organized by the Cleveland Nonviolence Network:Sun, 4/11, 10 am -- Visionary Virtual Conference: Bigger Love -- With economist Hazel Henderson, European Union Ambassador to the United States Stavros Lambrinidis, and two others -- Organized by the American Visionary Art Museum:Tue, 4/13, 4 pm -- Freedom-Making in an Age of Mass Incarceration -- With Toussaint Losier, UMass-Amherst; editor, Rethinking the American Prison Movement; Beth Richie, University of Illinois-Chicago; author, Arrested Justice: Black Women, Violence, and America's Prison Nation; and 3 others -- Organized by the Pozen Center Human Rights Lab:Sat, 4/24, all day -- 2nd Annual National Antiracist Book Festival -- including Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Dave Zirin, Benjamin Crump, Albert Woodfox, and dozens of others -- Boston University Center for Antiracist Research: