Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 3/27/2021
Mujer, Trabajo, Salud
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 27
Time 1:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorDance Brigade's Dance Mission Theater
Location Details
Dance Mission Theater
3316 24th St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
Dance Mission Theater in collaboration with La Colectiva de Mujeres presents "Mujer, Trabajo, Salud" a dance film installation projected on the walls of Dance Mission Theater celebrating the voices of domestic workers.

Domestic work is an industry primarily staffed by older immigrant women of color, who are paid far below minimum wage and often lack any work protection. For decades, domestic workers have been invisible by labor enforcement agencies having close to no protections from work violation, wage theft, and retaliation. In fact, "domestic workers are the only workers who do not have the legal right to a healthy and safe work environment" (California Domestic Worker Coalition), and the Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated these poor working conditions leaving the majority of the women vulnerable to illness and economic hardship. These facts reveal the urgent need for tangible work protections and benefits for a workforce that brings care, support, and organization to the home.

Dance Mission and La Colectiva started Baile Colectivo in 2018, a health and wellness program for domestic workers and their families. Women learn about practices like yoga, meditation, and dance to find the strength they need to carry out their work.

Mujer, Trabajo, Salud will offer audience members an opportunity to witness emotional testimonies, learn about industry statistics, and celebrate the artistry that members of Baile Colectivo have created to transform their realities.

Free
sm_368_v0.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: https://dancemissiontheater.org/2021/03/05...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 20th, 2021 12:52 PM
