International Dockworkers Council Coordination OfficeC/Mar, 97 - 4º · 08003 Barcelona · Spain■ Ph: +34 93 225 25 28■ Fax: + 34 93 221 65 88March 19, 2021The Honorable Tom WolfOffice of the Governor508 Main Capitol BuildingHarrisburg, PA 17120Dear Governor Wolf,The International Dockworkers Council, on behalf of its more than 140,000 members in the global port industry, once again calls you for the humane and dignified treatment of MumiaAbu Jamal, as well as the other prisoners suffering from Covid-19 at the Mahanoy Correctional Facility in Frackville, PA.Mumia should be properly treated for this disease that is affecting us all globally, being also a person who needs special medication and care for his delicate health, the result of seriousdiseases contracted during his long and, from our point of view, unjust imprisonment.The IDC would like to ask you once again to reconsider Mumia's release for a murder that we believe he did not commit and that is purely for political reasons.Likewise, and with particular urgency, we implore you to treat Mumia and his companions for their illnesses in accordance with the obligations of the State Authorities in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the fundamental rights of every individual.We hope that this letter will make you reflect and change your mind in favor of Mumia and the other prisoners in need of medical treatment.Yours faithfully,Dennis A. DaggettIDC General CoordinatorJordi AragundeIDC Labor Coordinator