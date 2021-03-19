Sun, Mar 21, 2021: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Pacific
The Great Labor Rebellion of the 1930s.
The topic will be the history of the 1930s. Not the Great Depression but the *responses* to it. Firstly the Great Labor Rebellion: the CP-led California farmworkers strike, the three left-led general strikes of 1934, the sitdown strikes, and the rise of the CIO. And secondly the capitalist response, the New Deal and FDR, how the capitalist class coopted Labor’s Giant Step, and how black people, Chicanos and women were mistreated under New Deal legislation.
Our speaker is John Holmes who teaches history at Merritt College in California, and is currently on the executive council of the Peralta Federation of Teachers, representing part timers. He was previously an activist in the typographical union.
LOGIN INFORMATION
The meeting will be opened up, as usual, at 10:15 for anyone to join and discuss technical matters, catch up with each other, say Hi, etc. We Intend to start the presentation as close to 10:30 am as possible. The program (and recording) will end at 12:30, but the Waiting Room will remain open for informal discussion.
Zoom meeting. Login info on our website: ICSSMARX.ORG
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 3/21/2021
|The Great Labor Rebellion of the 1930s.
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 21
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Eugene E Ruyle
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|Phone
|510-332-3865
|Location Details
|Zoom meeting. Login info on our website: ICSSMARX.ORG
|
For more event information: http://ICSSMARX.ORG
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 19th, 2021 3:17 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network