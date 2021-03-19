Sun, Mar 21, 2021: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Pacific

The Great Labor Rebellion of the 1930s.

The topic will be the history of the 1930s. Not the Great Depression but the *responses* to it. Firstly the Great Labor Rebellion: the CP-led California farmworkers strike, the three left-led general strikes of 1934, the sitdown strikes, and the rise of the CIO. And secondly the capitalist response, the New Deal and FDR, how the capitalist class coopted Labor’s Giant Step, and how black people, Chicanos and women were mistreated under New Deal legislation.

Our speaker is John Holmes who teaches history at Merritt College in California, and is currently on the executive council of the Peralta Federation of Teachers, representing part timers. He was previously an activist in the typographical union.



LOGIN INFORMATION

The meeting will be opened up, as usual, at 10:15 for anyone to join and discuss technical matters, catch up with each other, say Hi, etc. We Intend to start the presentation as close to 10:30 am as possible. The program (and recording) will end at 12:30, but the Waiting Room will remain open for informal discussion.



Zoom meeting. Login info on our website: ICSSMARX.ORG For more event information: http://ICSSMARX.ORG

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 19th, 2021 3:17 PM