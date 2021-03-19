§ Statement from Brazil by Reposted by the Jamal Journal

Friday Mar 19th, 2021 2:40 AM

Letter from Brazil: Freedom and Life for Mumia Abu-Jamal



To the Governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf

To Pennsylvania's Secretary of Corrections, John Wetzel

To the District Attorney of Philadelphia, Larry Krasner



We – entities and participants in the trade union, political and popular movements, intellectuals and people committed to democracy and justice – turn to you to appeal for the life of Black activist Mumia Abu-Jamal, who tested positive for Covid-19 and is being treated in a prison infirmary, a situation that is completely inadequate given the state of his health. Mumia's immediate transfer to a hospital is an urgent matter, where hours count for his survival.



We take this opportunity to join those in the United States who are demanding justice for Mumia and his transfer to a hospital. They also demand that all elderly and vulnerable political prisoners be released before COVID devastates their already

precarious lives.



Best regards,



Paulo Teixeira - Federal Member of Congress and General Secretary of the Workers Party (PT)

National Confederation of Metalworkers – CNM-CUT

Angelo Vanhoni - President of the Workers Party (PT)of Curitiba/PR

Luiz Carlos Paixão - Executive Committee of the National Confederation of Education Workers - CNTE

Union of Professional Journalists of Paraná, SindijorPR

National Federation of Journalists, FENAJ

Gustavo Henrique Vidal - President-Director of the Union of Journalists of Paraná

Movement of Dam-Affected People, MAB

Pedro Carrano - Journalist and member of the Union of Dwellers and Workers (UMT)

Florisvaldo Fier - Dr. Rosinha, pediatrician and public health physician

Anísio G. Homem - Writer and translator

Valter Pomar - Historian, national leader of the PT

Valério Arcary - Historian, member of PSOL;

Marco Maia - Federal Deputy of the PT

Elmano Freitas - Deputy State PT /Ceará

Renato Freitas - Member of City Council of PT in Curitiba/PR

Ana Carolina Dartora - Member of City Council PT in Curitiba/PR

Boanerges Elias - State director of CUT-PR

Cláudio Ribeiro - Retired labor lawyer

Johnson G. Homem - Lawyer

Ney Jansen - Director of the Curitiba North Union Branch of the APP Sindicato/PR

Ricardo Prestes Pazello - Popular Consultation militant and UFPR law professor

Julio Cesar Carignano - Director of the Journalists Union of Paraná

Maurino Silva - PT Directory of São José- SC

Christiane Ribeiro Gomes - General Director - Center 39 of CPERS/Sindicato

Lucas Barbosa Pelissari - Teacher at IFPR and member of Popular Consultation

Pedro Jacobs - Trade Unionist, 39th CPERS nucleus

Popular Peasant Movement - MCP

Alaerte Leandro Martins - Black Women's Network, nurse, doctor in public health from USP, founder of

the Pelourinho da Lapa Association

Angela Sarneski - Black Women's Network and Comvida collective

Berquelei Matheus Costa - Historian

Giorgia Prates - Photojournalist from the newspaper Brasil de Fato Paraná

Davi Macedo - Journalist

Leandro Taques - Photojournalist

Luzia Nunes - Popular Consultation

Sara Gladys Toniato - Psychologist and Popular Consultation

Bernardo Kestring - NS Curitiba Norte of the APP Sindicato and director of Sinpes

Levante Popular da Juventude

Rodrigo Tomazini – Member of PSOL, leader of the trade union nucleus of Curitiba Norte da APP

Sindicato

Marina de Godoy – CUTista Opposition in Sismmac

Diana Cristina