International Workers Committe says Free Mumia and All Elders...
The international campaign to free Mumia Abu-Jamal launched by the International Workers Committee Against War and Exploitation, For a Workers International (IWC) is under way. This new IWC release declares: Free Mumia and All Elders, Vulnerable Inmates and Political Prisoners Immediately!
Free Mumia and All Elders, Vulnerable Inmates and Political Prisoners Immediately!
The international campaign to free Mumia Abu-Jamal launched by the International Workers Committee Against War and Exploitation, For a Workers International (IWC) is under way.
The IWC Campaign Appeal, issued on March 6, has now received support from labor and democratic rights organizations and activists in countries the world over. It is our contribution to the mass-based campaign to free Mumia.
The three demands being relayed by the IWC to authorities in Pennsylvania [see people to contact below] are the following:
• Transfer Mumia to a hospital for proper medical care!
• Free Mumia immediately!
• Free all elders, vulnerable inmates, and political prisoners!
We are reprinting below an article published in the March 17, 2021 issue of Tribune des Travailleurs (Workers Tribune), which provides some initial information on the statements calling to free Mumia from unions worldwide.
You will also find attached some of the initial responses to this campaign in numerous countries from trade union bodies, representatives of workers’ and community organizations, and activists from all political horizons. This is a first list; reports from many more countries are on the way.
Please support this effort TODAY!
Many thanks, in advance,
The Editorial Board of The Organizer newspaper
(supporters of the IWC campaigns)
* * * * * * * * * *
URGENT APPEAL RELAYED BY THE IWC (excerpts)
Mumia’s COVID-19 Infection Has Been Confirmed by Prison Doctors After Initial Denial
• Free Mumia Immediately!
• Free All Political Prisoners!
Dear Sisters and Brothers,
Mumia Abu-Jamal needs to be released from prison and sent to a hospital for proper medical attention.
But that is not all. Mumia needs to be released from prison altogether, based on his documented innocence and his medical condition, which in itself should be sufficient to warrant his release.
We urge you to contact Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of Pennsylvania Prisons John Wetzel, and Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner with these three demands:
• Transfer Mumia to a hospital for proper medical care!
• Free Mumia immediately!
• Free all elders, vulnerable inmates, and political prisoners!
Here is the contact information:
PA DA Larry Krasner: 267-456-1000 (justice [at] phila.gov)
PA DOC Secretary John Wetzel: 717-728-2573 (jowetzel [at] state.pa.us)
PA Governor Tom Wolf: 717-787-2500 (Brunelle.michael [at] gmail.com)
Please send copies of your email messages — with your name, organization and country — to owcmumbai2016 [at] gmail.com and SuzanneWRoss [at] aol.com.
In solidarity,
The Editorial Board of
The Organizer Newspaper
(http://www.socialistorganizer.org)
* * * * * * * * * * *
“Freedom for Mumia, It’s the Only Treatment!” (Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, Mumia’s physician)
(Reprinted and translated from Tribune des Travailleurs (Workers Tribune) No. 281, March 17, 2021. Tribune des Travailleurs is the weekly newspaper of the Independent Democratic Workers Party of France, POID.)
“Now, right now, we need to free Mumia Abu-Jamal!” This is the cry of the U.S. coalitions fighting to save the life of Mumia Abu-Jamal, 66, who has just tested positive for COVID-19 in prison. Mumia suffers from congestive heart failure and hepatitis C. As his physician, Ricardo Alvarez, says: "Freedom is the only possible treatment!”
Statements demanding that Mumia be released immediately and hospitalized are being gathered worldwide.
“During the dark days of Apartheid,” reads a statement by the 300,000-member National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), “the liberation movement was supported by progressive organizations putting pressure on the government to release political prisoners. It is our turn now to free Mumia Abu-Jamal.”
For their part, the International Federation of Journalists, the National Writers Union (U.S.) and the SNJ-CGT (France) have issued a call for "the immediate hospitalization of Mumia so that he can receive proper care by independent professionals, with his release as soon as he is able, so that he can rejoin his family.”
The Independent Democratic Workers Party of France (POID), as well as the International Workers Committee Against War and Exploitation, For the Workers International (IWC), have issued similar statements, addressed to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf [see attached].
To obtain a copy of a “Model Letter” from the Free Mumia coalitions that has been published in the IWC Weekly Newsletter, please write to: owcmumbai2016 [at] gmail.com.
