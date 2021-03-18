Show support for our Asian American/Pacific Islander Neighbors
Friday, March 19 @ 5PM
Watsonville City Plaza
Wear a Mask and Bring Signs
#STOPAAPIHATE
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
|Watsonville: Stop AAPI Hate
|Date
|Friday March 19
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|#STOPAAPIHATE
|Location Details
|Watsonville City Plaza
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 18th, 2021 7:41 PM
