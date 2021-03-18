Dear friends, dear community,



With tenderness and mourning on our hearts, the Sit Walk Listen organizers invite you to gather in front of San Francisco’s City Hall this Sunday from 11am - 1pm PT to grieve the eight lives lost in Atlanta, Georgia this past Tuesday. Six of those killed were of Asian descent, seven were women, two were white.



White supremacy affects all of us. Since March 2020, about 3,800 racist incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate. Let us join together against anti-Asian racism and discrimination, and amplify the calls for a more peaceful, just society.



Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Julie Park, Hyeon Jeong Park, plus two as of yet unnamed. We say the names of those who should be alive today as we work towards justice alongside our Asian sisters, brothers, and kin. This itself is a healing practice learned from Black women in their struggle against white supremacy and police brutality against Black, brown, and Indigenous peoples, and all people of color.



Schedule of Events:

11:00 - 11:10 am // Arrival and welcome

11:10 - 11:30 am // Mindfulness meditation

11:30 - 11:50 am // Movement

12:00 - 12:50 pm // Listening circles

12:50 - 1:00 pm // Closing and announcements



We will be accepting donations on behalf of these organizations:



- Hella Heart Oakland supports mental health and wellness initiatives for Asian/Asian American women and girls in Oakland who may suffer from mental illness and other hardships.



- Compassion in Oakland provides the Oakland Chinatown Community with a resource for promoting safety and community to the forgotten, underserved, and vulnerable.



- Asian Americans Advancing Justice is a national nonprofit focused on housing rights, immigration, civil rights, labor rights, and others for Asian Americans. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7432509298...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 18th, 2021 5:51 PM