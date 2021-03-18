Join Stop the Money Pipeline for a Defund Line 3 Campaign Virtual Rally with frontline activist speakers and more!
Find out how you can get involved in helping us defund line 3. If we can stop the flow of money we stop the flow of oil.
Join the fight and help support the frontlines!
#DefundLine3
When: Friday, March 19th at 10am PT (1pm ET)
Where: Zoom or livestream
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_700m7nPTRl2FfTktpSTBqw
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/StoptheMoneyPipeline/
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
|Defund Oil Pipeline 3 Virtual Rally w/ Indigenous Frontline Leaders
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday March 19
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Stop The Money Pipeline
|Location Details
|Virtual protest rally on Zoom or livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 18th, 2021 3:24 PM
