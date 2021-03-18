top
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Defund Oil Pipeline 3 Virtual Rally w/ Indigenous Frontline Leaders
Date Friday March 19
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorStop The Money Pipeline
Location Details
Virtual protest rally on Zoom or livestream
Join Stop the Money Pipeline for a Defund Line 3 Campaign Virtual Rally with frontline activist speakers and more!

Find out how you can get involved in helping us defund line 3. If we can stop the flow of money we stop the flow of oil.

Join the fight and help support the frontlines!

#DefundLine3

When: Friday, March 19th at 10am PT (1pm ET)

Where: Zoom or livestream

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_700m7nPTRl2FfTktpSTBqw

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/StoptheMoneyPipeline/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 18th, 2021 3:24 PM
by Stop The Money Pipeline
Thursday Mar 18th, 2021 3:24 PM
