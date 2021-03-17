The International Federation of Journalists calls for Mumia Abu-Jamal's release by IFJ statement posted by the Jamal Journal

Mumia Abu-Jamal, an African-American journalist with close ties to the Black Panthers, who has spent nearly 40 years in prison, has tested positive for Covid. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has backed calls from US (NWU) and French (SNJ-CGT) affiliates for his immediate release amid growing fears over his health.