



​Join a San Francisco caravan to demand:

End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba

Sunday, March 28, gather at 11:30 am,

1875 Marin St., San Francisco.



For almost 60 years, Cuba has endured the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the U.S. government. During Trump's term, he imposed

more 220 measures to further cause harm to the island's economy and the Cuban people.



In the midst of the COVID pandemic, Cuba has carried out a remarkable national policy of protecting its people, Cuban doctors have traveled worldwide to help save lives, and biotech and pharmaceutical scientists have developed a vaccine that is now in phase 3 testing.



At a time that international cooperation is urgently needed, the U.S. insists on maintaining the blockade.



Now is the time to mobilize on behalf of Cuba and tell Biden and Congress:

No Delay, Lift the Blockade Now!



Progressive Cubans in Miami initiated the monthly caravans, they have spread to New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Seattle. Join us on Sun. March 28 in San Francisco!



Initiated in SF by the ANSWER Coalition and the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee.



Co-sponsored by: Task Force on the Americas, AIM-West, Veterans for Peace- San Francisco Chapter #69, Haiti Action Committee



We welcome your organization to co-sponsor and take part with your signs focusing on the blockade and related issues.



We will also have signs to share.

Contact us at:

Spread the word!



#EndTheBlockade #CubaViva #CubaSalvaVidas It began in Miami and has spread across the U.S. —​Join a San Francisco caravan to demand:End the U.S. Blockade of CubaSunday, March 28, gather at 11:30 am,1875 Marin St., San Francisco.For almost 60 years, Cuba has endured the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the U.S. government. During Trump's term, he imposedmore 220 measures to further cause harm to the island's economy and the Cuban people.In the midst of the COVID pandemic, Cuba has carried out a remarkable national policy of protecting its people, Cuban doctors have traveled worldwide to help save lives, and biotech and pharmaceutical scientists have developed a vaccine that is now in phase 3 testing.At a time that international cooperation is urgently needed, the U.S. insists on maintaining the blockade.Now is the time to mobilize on behalf of Cuba and tell Biden and Congress:No Delay, Lift the Blockade Now!Progressive Cubans in Miami initiated the monthly caravans, they have spread to New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Seattle. Join us on Sun. March 28 in San Francisco!Initiated in SF by the ANSWER Coalition and the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee.Co-sponsored by: Task Force on the Americas, AIM-West, Veterans for Peace- San Francisco Chapter #69, Haiti Action CommitteeWe welcome your organization to co-sponsor and take part with your signs focusing on the blockade and related issues.We will also have signs to share.Contact us at: answer [at] answersf.org or call 415-821-6545 to co-sponsor or for more information.Spread the word!#EndTheBlockade #CubaViva #CubaSalvaVidas For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1gV6HP0xy

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 17th, 2021 10:02 AM