top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
View events for the week of 3/28/2021
San Francisco Caravan: End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday March 28
Time 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition Bay Area
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
Location Details
Gather at 1875 Marin Street, San Francisco
It began in Miami and has spread across the U.S. —

​Join a San Francisco caravan to demand:
End the U.S. Blockade of Cuba
Sunday, March 28, gather at 11:30 am,
1875 Marin St., San Francisco.

For almost 60 years, Cuba has endured the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the U.S. government. During Trump's term, he imposed
more 220 measures to further cause harm to the island's economy and the Cuban people.

In the midst of the COVID pandemic, Cuba has carried out a remarkable national policy of protecting its people, Cuban doctors have traveled worldwide to help save lives, and biotech and pharmaceutical scientists have developed a vaccine that is now in phase 3 testing.

At a time that international cooperation is urgently needed, the U.S. insists on maintaining the blockade.

Now is the time to mobilize on behalf of Cuba and tell Biden and Congress:
No Delay, Lift the Blockade Now!

Progressive Cubans in Miami initiated the monthly caravans, they have spread to New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Seattle. Join us on Sun. March 28 in San Francisco!

Initiated in SF by the ANSWER Coalition and the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee.

Co-sponsored by: Task Force on the Americas, AIM-West, Veterans for Peace- San Francisco Chapter #69, Haiti Action Committee

We welcome your organization to co-sponsor and take part with your signs focusing on the blockade and related issues.

We will also have signs to share.
Contact us at: answer [at] answersf.org or call 415-821-6545 to co-sponsor or for more information.
Spread the word!

#EndTheBlockade #CubaViva #CubaSalvaVidas
fb_img_1615999796576.jpg
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1gV6HP0xy

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 17th, 2021 10:02 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code