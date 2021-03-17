Prayer Vigil to Save Fresno's Tower Theatre by Peter Maiden

Wednesday Mar 17th, 2021 4:58 AM

Protesters spell out "C-O-M-M-U-N-I-T-Y" at a prayer vigil across the street from the Tower Theatre March 11. The Tower is being sold to a conservative Christian church. Interfaith religious speakers defended the Tower District as a safe place for LGBTQ people.



Keep the Tower weird!