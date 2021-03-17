From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Arts + Action
Prayer Vigil to Save Fresno's Tower Theatre
Protesters spell out "C-O-M-M-U-N-I-T-Y" at a prayer vigil across the street from the Tower Theatre March 11. The Tower is being sold to a conservative Christian church. Interfaith religious speakers defended the Tower District as a safe place for LGBTQ people.
Keep the Tower weird!
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network