Pam Africa asks DA Krasner: Do You Oppose Lynchings? by Pam Africa for The Jamal Journal

Wednesday Mar 17th, 2021 12:06 AM

Journalist Shaun King recently asked Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner about Mumia Abu-Jamal. Krasner responds by making a joke out of the situation, claiming he has no "magic key" to release Mumia. However, in his Feb. 3 brief, Krasner does explicitly choose to endorse the whitewashing of the attempted police lynching of Mumia the morning of Dec. 9, 1981. In fact, he appears to make a joke about it, claiming that Mumia "refused to walk" into the hospital. In this article, Pam Africa directly responds to the Feb. 3 brief by asking DA Krasner if opposes lynchings. This question is timely in light of Shaun King's interview.