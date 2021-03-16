This week's film discussion concerns Euripides' ancient but pertinent story of speaking truth to presumptuous, dominating male-archy. Yes, it's Greek to me too, but it's still alive and all too well . . . manifest every time someone exerts pressure on another based upon mere physical force or, through privileges derived from initial physical force. Think "house is a man's castle" mentality.
This Youtube is a well-done filmed version of a stage performance in Athenian-esque style.
MEDEA
A fully functional human being objects to being anything but a full partner in mortal life’s procession.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdtDeZZ4RPk
Women’s History Month discussion seminar
Featuring four films with women with agency, viewed via Youtube
Syllabus
All discussion sessions will transpire on Saturday mornings, 9-10 am Pacific Time.
It is expected that participants will have viewed the YouTube-accessible film prior to its discussion.
March 6, 2021 - Pinky (1949), directed by Elia Kazan
A light-skinned African-American negotiates assimilation-temptation, male-paternalism, race bigotry, the court system, love of money, and her own prejudices. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6X-uCP_1c0
March 13, 2021 – Not Wanted (1949) directed by Elmer Clifton and Ida Lupino
A scantly merciful set of should-be life tutors leave a young woman ill-prepared to make sound choices, but she does anyway.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmlMWqRKokk&t=304s
March 20, 2021 – Medea filmed stage performance of the Euripides play
March 27, 2021 – Swamp Women (1956) Roger Corman
Three women refuse to be marginalized by the whole [s]he-bang of society bent on containing their cost/benefit analysis of freedom.
Swamp Women (1956) | American Adventure Movie | Carole Mathews, Beverly Garland
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
|Date
|Saturday March 20
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|Contact us for the ZOOM address.
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 16th, 2021 5:16 PM
