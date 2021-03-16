§ Rally In SF At Proposed Amazon's Massive Warehouse by United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCL

Tuesday Mar 16th, 2021 2:09 PM

As part of an international day of action for Amazon workers, there will be a rally at the proposed massive Amazon warehouse in San Francisco at 900 7th St/Berry.

Amazon wants to set up this massive non-union operation in San Francisco which threatens UPS, USPO and other unionized workplaces in San Francisco. It also is a threat to small businesses in San Francisco which Amazon is driving out of business like Wal-Mart did around the country.