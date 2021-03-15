HOST: 6:00 PM / DELUXE: 6:30 PM / VIP 7:00 PM
EVENT: 7:30 - 9:00 PM
“LIVE STAGE”: 8:00 PM
Special Activities + Performance(s)
Silent Auction closes thereafter
LOCATION:ONLINE
Join us for Root Division's spring fundraising event, TASTE 2021: SIP+SENSE on Thursday, April 22! We're reinventing this RD favorite as a hybrid virtual event that brings tasting, sipping, and a variety of sensory experiences into your home alongside the Spell of the Senses exhibition in the gallery.
The event will include Virtual Studio Visits with our incredible cohort of emerging artists and a menu of interactive activities and performances with award-winning chef Tu David Phu and artists Siouxbean, Anja Ulfeldt, and Ven Voisey. We're also featuring a silent auction full of art, products, and gift certificates from over 80 local artists and businesses! The exhibition, as well as all silent auction works, will be installed in the gallery and viewable by appointment, with the “live” event and bidding all happening digitally!
From $20 donations and bids on cookbooks and tastings to Host Level packages and purchases of sensory-inspired art—every level of support will make a vital impact this year! Join us as a general admission guest on a sliding scale, or purchase one of our HOST, DELUXE or VIP packages, where you can SIP and SENSE with us while we all continue to S.I.P. (Shelter in Place). We have goodies including savories by Full Skoop, babingkas by Eats by E, and cocktails from Teeth and Altitide. Buy tickets here: rootdivision.org/taste
All proceeds benefit local artists, free art classes for Bay Area youth, and the continued success of Root Division's unique model for keeping artists working in the heart of San Francisco
Root Division is a visual arts ecosystem where artists receive subsidized studio space in exchange for service to the community. Each artist in our program volunteers 12 hours of service per month towards teaching art to youth and adults as well as coordinating engaging exhibitions. We are committed to continuing the tradition of supporting excellence and accessibility in the arts, and cannot do it without community support!
SPONSORS + PARTNERS to date:
GOLD
Allpointe Insurance Services
Altitide
ArtlyOwl
Broken Shed Vodka
Chef Tu David Phu
Eats by E.
Full Skoop
INNA Jam
Jigger + Gill
Laura Ann’s Jams
Len Carella Ceramics
Mezcal El Silencio
Ritual Coffee Roasters
Saint Joseph’s Arts Society
Teeth
The Charapa Project
Yoga Garden
SILVER
Brigitte Bieyro
Case for Making
Edible Marin & Wine Country
Tipp Rambler
TROOP Beverage Co.
BRONZE
Connected Dots Media
FLAX art & design
Freeborn Claywork
Griffo Distillery
International Orange
Jenny Lemons
Lukas Felzmann
Monk's Kettle
Seoul Sister Studio
The Aesthetic Union
The Lumpia Co.
OTHER DONATIONS
BAGGU
Blackbird Books
City Arts & Lectures
Cole Hardware
Dandelion Chocolate
Ellenos Greek Yogurt
Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
Golden Artist Colors
Katie Morford
Mark Bower / Made for a Museum
Mission Minis
Museum of Craft and Design
Oaktown Spice Shop
Outer Orbit
Rare Device
Ritual Coffee Roasters
San Francisco Botanical Garden
San Franpsycho
St. George Spirits
The Local Foods Wheel
VibeMap
ABOUT ROOT DIVISION
Root Division is a visual arts non-profit in San Francisco that connects creativity and community through a dynamic ecosystem of arts education, exhibitions, and studios. Root Division's mission is to empower artists, foster community service, inspire youth, and enrich the Bay Area through engagement in the visual arts. The organization is a launching pad for artists, a stepping-stone for educators and students, and a bridge for the general public to become involved in the arts.
Root Division is supported in part by a plethora of individual donors and by grants from National Endowment for the Arts/ Art Works, California Arts Council, San Francisco Arts Commission: Community Investments, Grants for the Arts, Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Fleishhacker Foundation, Violet World Foundation, and Bill Graham Memorial Fund.
Press Inquiries: Renée Rhodes, Art Programs Manager, renee [at] rootdivision.org, 415.863.7668
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 4/22/2021
|Root Division Announces Annual Spring Gala, Taste 2021: SIP + SENSE
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday April 22
|Time
|7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Root Division
|Location Details
|
Root Division Virtual Event
https://rootdivision.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=1483
|
For more event information: https://rootdivision.org/taste
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 15th, 2021 4:30 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network