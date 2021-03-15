Other



EVENT: 7:30 - 9:00 PM

“LIVE STAGE”: 8:00 PM

Special Activities + Performance(s)

Silent Auction closes thereafter



LOCATION:ONLINE



Join us for Root Division's spring fundraising event, TASTE 2021: SIP+SENSE on Thursday, April 22! We're reinventing this RD favorite as a hybrid virtual event that brings tasting, sipping, and a variety of sensory experiences into your home alongside the Spell of the Senses exhibition in the gallery.



The event will include Virtual Studio Visits with our incredible cohort of emerging artists and a menu of interactive activities and performances with award-winning chef Tu David Phu and artists Siouxbean, Anja Ulfeldt, and Ven Voisey. We're also featuring a silent auction full of art, products, and gift certificates from over 80 local artists and businesses! The exhibition, as well as all silent auction works, will be installed in the gallery and viewable by appointment, with the “live” event and bidding all happening digitally!



From $20 donations and bids on cookbooks and tastings to Host Level packages and purchases of sensory-inspired art—every level of support will make a vital impact this year! Join us as a general admission guest on a sliding scale, or purchase one of our HOST, DELUXE or VIP packages, where you can SIP and SENSE with us while we all continue to S.I.P. (Shelter in Place). We have goodies including savories by Full Skoop, babingkas by Eats by E, and cocktails from Teeth and Altitide. Buy tickets here: rootdivision.org/taste



All proceeds benefit local artists, free art classes for Bay Area youth, and the continued success of Root Division's unique model for keeping artists working in the heart of San Francisco



Root Division is a visual arts ecosystem where artists receive subsidized studio space in exchange for service to the community. Each artist in our program volunteers 12 hours of service per month towards teaching art to youth and adults as well as coordinating engaging exhibitions. We are committed to continuing the tradition of supporting excellence and accessibility in the arts, and cannot do it without community support!





SPONSORS + PARTNERS to date:



GOLD



Allpointe Insurance Services

Altitide

ArtlyOwl

Broken Shed Vodka

Chef Tu David Phu

Eats by E.

Full Skoop

INNA Jam

Jigger + Gill

Laura Ann’s Jams

Len Carella Ceramics

Mezcal El Silencio

Ritual Coffee Roasters

Saint Joseph’s Arts Society

Teeth

The Charapa Project

Yoga Garden





SILVER



Brigitte Bieyro

Case for Making

Edible Marin & Wine Country

Tipp Rambler

TROOP Beverage Co.





BRONZE



Connected Dots Media

FLAX art & design

Freeborn Claywork

Griffo Distillery

International Orange

Jenny Lemons

Lukas Felzmann

Monk's Kettle

Seoul Sister Studio

The Aesthetic Union

The Lumpia Co.





OTHER DONATIONS



BAGGU

Blackbird Books

City Arts & Lectures

Cole Hardware

Dandelion Chocolate

Ellenos Greek Yogurt

Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

Golden Artist Colors

Katie Morford

Mark Bower / Made for a Museum

Mission Minis

Museum of Craft and Design

Oaktown Spice Shop

Outer Orbit

Rare Device

Ritual Coffee Roasters

San Francisco Botanical Garden

San Franpsycho

St. George Spirits

The Local Foods Wheel

VibeMap







ABOUT ROOT DIVISION

Root Division is a visual arts non-profit in San Francisco that connects creativity and community through a dynamic ecosystem of arts education, exhibitions, and studios. Root Division's mission is to empower artists, foster community service, inspire youth, and enrich the Bay Area through engagement in the visual arts. The organization is a launching pad for artists, a stepping-stone for educators and students, and a bridge for the general public to become involved in the arts.



Root Division is supported in part by a plethora of individual donors and by grants from National Endowment for the Arts/ Art Works, California Arts Council, San Francisco Arts Commission: Community Investments, Grants for the Arts, Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation, Walter & Elise Haas Fund, Zellerbach Family Foundation, Fleishhacker Foundation, Violet World Foundation, and Bill Graham Memorial Fund.



Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 15th, 2021 4:30 PM