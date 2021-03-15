SF Gray Panther meeting, Tuesday, March 16, 1-3 pm about the Emerging California Crisis of Long Term-Term Care Support & Services for Seniors and People with Disabilities: What can we do? What are we doing?



Hear Lindsay Imai Hong, of Hand-in-Hand and the LTSS 4 All Grassroots Coalition talk about the campaign and the Stakeholders Advisory Group of the Governor's Master Plan on Aging. We'll discuss the Governor's Long Term Support and Services (LTSS) plan, current bills in Sacramento to expand LTSS, and the "Caring Across Generations" vision and agenda.

