San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
LTSS for all vs. the California crisis in long-term care for elderly & disabled
Date Tuesday March 16
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorArt Persyko
Location Details
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84427185303; 5303; phone: 669 900 9128; Meeting ID: 844 2718
SF Gray Panther meeting, Tuesday, March 16, 1-3 pm about the Emerging California Crisis of Long Term-Term Care Support & Services for Seniors and People with Disabilities: What can we do? What are we doing?

Hear Lindsay Imai Hong, of Hand-in-Hand and the LTSS 4 All Grassroots Coalition talk about the campaign and the Stakeholders Advisory Group of the Governor's Master Plan on Aging. We'll discuss the Governor's Long Term Support and Services (LTSS) plan, current bills in Sacramento to expand LTSS, and the "Caring Across Generations" vision and agenda.
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 15th, 2021 10:10 AM
§
by Art Persyko
Monday Mar 15th, 2021 10:10 AM
