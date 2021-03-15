SF Gray Panther meeting, Tuesday, March 16, 1-3 pm about the Emerging California Crisis of Long Term-Term Care Support & Services for Seniors and People with Disabilities: What can we do? What are we doing?
Hear Lindsay Imai Hong, of Hand-in-Hand and the LTSS 4 All Grassroots Coalition talk about the campaign and the Stakeholders Advisory Group of the Governor's Master Plan on Aging. We'll discuss the Governor's Long Term Support and Services (LTSS) plan, current bills in Sacramento to expand LTSS, and the "Caring Across Generations" vision and agenda.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
|LTSS for all vs. the California crisis in long-term care for elderly & disabled
|Date
|Tuesday March 16
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Art Persyko
|Location Details
|Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84427185303; 5303; phone: 669 900 9128; Meeting ID: 844 2718
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 15th, 2021 10:10 AM
