Press Release: Pledge that Palestine is a Feminist Issue by The Palestinian Feminist Collective

Sunday Mar 14th, 2021 11:37 PM

Today the Palestinian Feminist Collective (PFC) launches a pledge and open letter asking US women and feminist organizations, social and racial justice organizations, and people of conscience to adopt Palestinian liberation as a critical feminist issue. The pledge lists six concrete steps and commitments the Collective proposes to advance a truly intersectional and decolonial feminist vision in Palestine. These include pledging support for Palestinian rights to free speech and political organizing, the rejection of the conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, the endorsement of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement or (BDS), divesting from militarism and the end of US political, military, and economic support to Israel.

