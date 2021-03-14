This is a new statement of solidarity with Mumia Abu-Jamal, made by Afro-Colombian environmental, human rights, and community activist Francia Márquez filmed by the Colombian organization Equipo Jurídico Pueblos.

To learn more about activist Francia Márquez, read this interview with EarthJustice:Francia Márquez told Earthjustice that "people must be more conscious about the kind of officials they elect, because it’s not just the lives of social leaders that are at stake, but the very existence of humanity today."