From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Police State & Prisons
Francia Márquez: A Very Warm Ancestral Greeting from Colombia to Mumia Abu-Jamal
This is a new statement of solidarity with Mumia Abu-Jamal, made by Afro-Colombian environmental, human rights, and community activist Francia Márquez filmed by the Colombian organization Equipo Jurídico Pueblos.
To learn more about activist Francia Márquez, read this interview with EarthJustice:
https://earthjustice.org/blog/2019-august/francia-m-rquez-renowned-afro-colombian-activist-what-environmental-racism-means-to-me
Francia Márquez told Earthjustice that "people must be more conscious about the kind of officials they elect, because it’s not just the lives of social leaders that are at stake, but the very existence of humanity today."
https://earthjustice.org/blog/2019-august/francia-m-rquez-renowned-afro-colombian-activist-what-environmental-racism-means-to-me
Francia Márquez told Earthjustice that "people must be more conscious about the kind of officials they elect, because it’s not just the lives of social leaders that are at stake, but the very existence of humanity today."
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network