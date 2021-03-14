top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
"My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan/Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 14th, 2021 10:12 PM
SF UESF teachers and supporters caravanned and rallied against the imposition of schedules that they say will harm the education of their students. They also charge the district has ignored their issues and those of the students.
sm_img_6594.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dozens of UESF teachers and supporters organized a caravan and rally on March 14, 2021 at the SFUSD offices to protest the imposition of working condition that they argued will harm the students.

According to teachers, the District management is refusing to listen to the concerns of teachers about how their work conditions will effect the students under the pandemic covid conditions.

They also talked about the massive stress and work conditions facing teachers and their families.

Additional media:
Bring Back Claudia! SFUSD Parents, Students, Teachers and Community Supporters Protest Removal of Buena Vista Horace Mann Principal Claudia DeLarios Moran
https://youtu.be/vSSl1qaQ5IE

SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk

Stop SFUSD Union Busting, Outsourcing SF School Buses & Endangering Students Rally By SMART 1741
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c

SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk

Retaliation of SFUSD Principal. For Social Activism & Defending Students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/faculty-fear-investigation-could-be-retaliation-for-social-activism-push-for-better-services/

The Arnautoff GWHS Murals, Identity Politics, Privatization & Public Education
https://youtu.be/iVF0eDdK5iw

Stop retaliation, racism, and bullying of the principal of Martin Luther King Middle School
https://sfbayview.com/2012/12/stop-retaliation-racism-and-bullying-by-principal-of-martin-luther-king-middle-school/

SF Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Middle School Administration Accused Of Violence, Bullying
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/parents-teachers-protest_n_1877799

SF Martin Luther King UESF School Teachers & Parents Protest Reign Of Bullying And Violence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zVuIU2dMmY&t=2s

Stop The Bullying/Retaliation At SF MLK School By Principal & Carranza Criminal Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nap7Y-KBUeo

SF KIPP Breaking Up Malcom X Academy: Racist Union Busting Fisher Charter In SF Approved By SFUSD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWAX0Hzb_JI&t=172s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
§Teachers Spoke Out In Next To SFUSD Offices
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 14th, 2021 10:12 PM
sm_img_6562.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UESF teachers organized a caravan and rally ending up at the SFUSD offices to protest schedules that will harm education.
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
§Child Of Teacher Rallies
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 14th, 2021 10:12 PM
sm_img_6605.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The child of a teacher rallying for her mother.
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
§Teachers Are Angry About Treatment By SF Chronicle
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 14th, 2021 10:12 PM
sm_img_6596.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers are angry about the anti-teacher campaign by the Hearst owned San Francisco Chronicle which is blaming the teachers for not going back to schools immediately regardless of the conditions.
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
§Signs On Teachers Caravan
by Labor Video Project
Sunday Mar 14th, 2021 10:12 PM
sm_img_6599.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dozens of teachers joined the caravan with supporters to demand proper scheduling that will provide a good education and not destroy the conditions of stressed out teachers.
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 285.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code