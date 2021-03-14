From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan/Rally
SF UESF teachers and supporters caravanned and rallied against the imposition of schedules that they say will harm the education of their students. They also charge the district has ignored their issues and those of the students.
Dozens of UESF teachers and supporters organized a caravan and rally on March 14, 2021 at the SFUSD offices to protest the imposition of working condition that they argued will harm the students.
According to teachers, the District management is refusing to listen to the concerns of teachers about how their work conditions will effect the students under the pandemic covid conditions.
They also talked about the massive stress and work conditions facing teachers and their families.
