Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) will present its first-ever virtual South and Southeast Asian New Year Celebration with a weeklong schedule of diverse cultural content featuring new year’s traditions from Cambodia, Thailand, India, and more! Following a successful virtual Lunar New Year Celebration, OACC is excited to continue the festivities for our Oakland Chinatown neighborhood and our broader communities this Spring. Enjoy engaging South and Southeast Asian cultural demonstrations, performances, and children’s story time, all from the comfort of your home! In addition to our online festivities, this celebration week will be the last chance to access our inaugural Virtual Community Night Market before it closes on April 19th. Visit https://oacc.cc/event/oacc-spring-ny-2021/ for the latest updates. This celebration is FREE to the public and fun for the whole family. ### The Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) builds vibrant communities through Asian and Pacific Islander (API) arts and cultural programs that foster intergenerational and cross-cultural dialogue, understanding, collaboration, and social justice. For more information visit www.oacc.cc. For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/oacc-spring-ny-2021/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 14th, 2021 8:37 PM