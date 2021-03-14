top
Character Design Workshop w/ Gideon Egbuchulam – YAX Black Artist Series
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday March 24
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorYouth Art Exchange
Location Details
Online via Zoom
In this free 1.5-hour online class with Gideon Egbuchulam, expand your drawing knowledge and sensibility for design.

Learn how to build the human form and develop them into BIGGER-than-life personalities. The only limit is your imagination!

This course is best suited for those with intermediate understanding of human anatomy and basic drawing etiquette.

Technology needed for this course: Laptop, tablet, or smartphone to access LIVE Zoom 2-Hour Class

Free drawing kit will be mailed to you! Drawing kit includes: 11x17 comic sheet, red sketching pencil, 6b graphite pencil, and industrial eraser

Ages: high school and above

There are 20 spots in this workshop, sign up now! Participants will receive a Zoom link for the workshop after signing up.

About Gideon Egbuchulam:

San Jose, circa 1990: dialup sucks, everybody wanted Jordans and, a thing called Anime captured the attention of millions, including a young Gideon. In his college days, he discovered the techniques pioneered by the late Jack Kirby and Darwyn Cooke. Adopting pencil, gouache, and heavy inks to create bombastic effects. Today, technology has allowed Gideon to translate his visions from paper to print. His current project is a graphic novel called Quasar Soldiers, based on his Nigerian heritage!

Portfolio: ivorycurlz.artstation.com/

Social Media: instagram.com/ivorycurlz/

--

This workshop is a part of Youth Art Exchange's Black Artist Series, celebrating Bay Area Black artists. Workshops are held on the first Wednesday of the month from 5-7pm, starting on September 2nd, 2020. This series is supported by the California Arts Council.
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/character-des...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 14th, 2021 2:30 PM
