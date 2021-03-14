Zero hunger, zero hypocrisy by Flo Osrainik, Lena Krainz and Florian Roetzer

Sunday Mar 14th, 2021 10:48 AM

Today, flight from hunger and war often enough does not lead to a new "home," but to a refugee shelter, homelessness, or deportation back into misery. In view of the worldwide crises and the distribution struggles still to come, where will this lead, if not to mass "homelessness"?