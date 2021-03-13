From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International | Police State & Prisons
Palestinian Mobilization for Mumia Abu Jamal calls for Mumia's Release
This is a new statement of support for Mumia Abu-Jamal during this current health emergency, written by the Palestinian Mobilization for Mumia Abu Jamal.
We the Palestinian Feminist Collective, Palestine Literature Festival, and the undersigned Palestinian individuals from all sectors of Palestinian society call for the immediate and unconditional release of political prisoner and veteran Black Panther Mumia Abu-Jamal, who has tested positive for COVID in the Pennsylvania prison system.
In addition to COVID, Abu-Jamal was diagnosed with congestive heart disease, adding to his existing medical condition of cirrhosis of the liver following years of medical neglect by prison authorities.
Abu-Jamal has been wrongfully imprisoned for nearly 40 years—following repeatedly demonstrated police, judicial and prosecutorial misconduct—of which he spent 28 years on death row. Rather than risk a new trial which would surely have exonerated Abu-Jamal and exposed the corruption that sent a powerful intellectual to prison simply to silence him, authorities took Abu-Jamal off death row, but he remains without his freedom, away from his family and friends who are greatly needed around him now as his health deteriorates.
According to a statement released by Mobilization4Mumia, Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, an Independent physician with decades of work in prison advocacy, explained that the prison infirmary where Mumia is now being held is no place for those who are ill or elderly. “The only acceptable treatment for Mumia Abu-Jamal is his freedom.” He added, “We have a simple cost-effective public health intervention in the face of COVID in prisons- release our elderly prisoners. Data shows they do not pose a public safety risk.”
We urge everyone in our community to mobilize for the freedom of freedom-fighter Mumia Abu-Jamal. We urge District Attorney Larry Krasner and Governor Tom Wolf to implement this minimal act of justice, humanity, and decency: Release Mumia Abu-Jamal to live the rest of his days in the peace and freedom he deserves. He has always been innocent of the accusations against him. He poses no harm or threat to anyone. Leaving him to die in prison is an act of unconscionable cruelty.
At least 110 incarcerated people have died of COVID in PA prisons. And “90% of inmates who died of coronavirus in 2020 were over 50 with likely pre-existing health conditions,” stated 32 PA lawmakers in a Feb. 8th letter to Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. (https://bit.ly/3uH11AH)
A virtual town hall, entitled “Freedom has never been so close”, on Saturday, Mar. 6, 2-4pm will feature up to the minute updates on Abu-Jamal's medical and legal developments and upcoming actions. Other parts of the program include COVID in prisons, political prisoners, police brutality and mass incarceration and special appearances by Chairman Fred Hampton Jr and Chicago Hip-hop artist Vic Mensa. Register in advance at shorturl.at .
susan abulhawa, author, USA
Yafa Jarrar, Attorney, Canada
Steven Salaita, USA
Nidal Jboor, MD
Leena Al-Arian, Coalition for Civil Freedoms, USA
Huwaida Arraf, civil rights attorney, USA
Ahlam Muhtaseb, professor/activist scholar
Rana Baker, PhD candidate, Egypt
Rania Qawasma, Architect, USA
Zeina Ashrawi Hutchison, activist, USA
Sara Husein Bazar, USA
Marguerite Dabaie, activist, USA
Luna Abuswaireh, Director, Research Centre, Lebanon
Suhair Nafal, activist, USA
Amer Zahr, USA
Awad Abdelfattah, Palestine
Nada Elia, USA
Rabab Abdulhadi, Director, AMED Studies, USA
Ibrahim Abuammar, Palestine - USA
Leila Kirkconnell, USA
Mourad al-Hindi, USA
Ehab Rabah, USA
Clàudia Saba, Spain
Salah Ajarma, Director, Lajee Center, Palestine
Fady Joudah, Poet, USA
Deema K. Shehabi, USA
