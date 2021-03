Photos of the March 12, 2021 protest for Mumia Abu-Jamal outside of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office. Photos by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette.

Above photo: Recently freed MOVE 9 members Janet Africa (speaking) and Janine Africa (on right holding photos of Mumia) call for Mumia's immediate release.Watch the video from the event: https://youtu.be/9Xp3Ps87ey4 View more photos from the March 12 event here: