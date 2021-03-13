top
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
PHOTOS: March 12 Mumia Protest at Philly DA Larry Krasner's Office
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
Photos of the March 12, 2021 protest for Mumia Abu-Jamal outside of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office. Photos by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette.
sm_march12janet.jpg
original image (8256x4595)
Above photo: Recently freed MOVE 9 members Janet Africa (speaking) and Janine Africa (on right holding photos of Mumia) call for Mumia's immediate release.

Watch the video from the event: https://youtu.be/9Xp3Ps87ey4

View more photos from the March 12 event here:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/109799466@N06/albums/72157718624727232
http://www.JamalJournal.com
§Pam Africa with the Jamal Journal newspaper
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
sm_march12pampaper.jpg
original image (3199x4265)
http://www.JamalJournal.com
§DA Krasner! Free Mumia!
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
sm_march12krasner-sign.jpg
original image (7554x5504)
http://www.JamalJournal.com
§Trans 4 Mumia
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
sm_march12trans4mumia.jpg
original image (7781x5235)
http://www.JamalJournal.com
§wide view
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
sm_march12basima.jpg
original image (8153x4534)
http://www.JamalJournal.com
§Pam Africa speaks
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
sm_march12pamwide.jpg
original image (8256x5194)
http://www.JamalJournal.com
§Beginning to march around City Hall
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
sm_march12walking.jpg
original image (3777x4430)
http://www.JamalJournal.com
§Gov Wolf! Free Mumia!
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
sm_march12suzanne.jpg
original image (5371x4070)
http://www.JamalJournal.com
§In the street
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
sm_march12street.jpg
original image (7699x3728)
http://www.JamalJournal.com
§Flyer for the event
by Jamal Journal staff photographer Joe Piette
Saturday Mar 13th, 2021 1:18 AM
sm_march12flyer.jpg
original image (494x640)
http://www.JamalJournal.com
