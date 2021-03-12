On the tenth anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear meltdowns of three reactors a rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate. Speakers reported on the conditions of the people of Fukushima and the continued Japanese government Suga administration plans to open up more reactors and also hold the Olympics in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

On the tenth anniversary, a rally was in San Francisco at the Japanese Consulate to protest the continued attacks on Fukushima refugees and the denialism of the continuing dangers from the leaking broken nuclear plants. Speakers also discussed the effort to have the Olympics in the midst of the pandemic and continue to have part of the Olympics in Fukushima. They also discussed the conditions of the clean-up workers who are also facing health and safety dangers. The Japanese Consulate in response to the NNA event held their own virtual event at the same time.The rally was sponsored by No Nukes Action.