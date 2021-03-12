From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No More Fukushimas! SF Speak Out On 10th Anniversary Of NUKE Melt-downs
On the tenth anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear meltdowns of three reactors a rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate. Speakers reported on the conditions of the people of Fukushima and the continued Japanese government Suga administration plans to open up more reactors and also hold the Olympics in the midst of the Covid pandemic.
On the tenth anniversary, a rally was in San Francisco at the Japanese Consulate to protest the continued attacks on Fukushima refugees and the denialism of the continuing dangers from the leaking broken nuclear plants. Speakers also discussed the effort to have the Olympics in the midst of the pandemic and continue to have part of the Olympics in Fukushima. They also discussed the conditions of the clean-up workers who are also facing health and safety dangers. The Japanese Consulate in response to the NNA event held their own virtual event at the same time.
The rally was sponsored by No Nukes Action.
Additional media:
The Tokyo 2021 Olympics Fukushima Madness : Japanese Government Continues Plans For Olympics
https://youtu.be/-CSmimuWJyw
On The Tenth Year Of Fukushima, The Olympics & The Resignation Of Abe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAumSj1yz0o
Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUX0pcUQOMs&t=129s
Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=3016s
Report From Fukushima And The Abe Government Expansion And Export Of Nuclear Plants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10weYriSSP8&t=59s
GE Nuclear Plant Inspector/Whistleblower Kei Sugaoko Speaks About Fukushima, GE & Obama
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJjbNw07OUA&t=276s
Mothers of Fukushima
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L94h124zMvA
Fukushima, Nuclear Power and Repression With Osaka Professor Masaki Shimoji
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKRvT3Ku_H0
For more info:
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production of LaborMedia.net
LaborMedia.net
