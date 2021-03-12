top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
No More Fukushimas! SF Speak Out On 10th Anniversary Of NUKE Melt-downs
by No Nukes Action
Friday Mar 12th, 2021 4:37 PM
On the tenth anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear meltdowns of three reactors a rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate. Speakers reported on the conditions of the people of Fukushima and the continued Japanese government Suga administration plans to open up more reactors and also hold the Olympics in the midst of the Covid pandemic.
sm_nna_3011-21_line_up.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On the tenth anniversary, a rally was in San Francisco at the Japanese Consulate to protest the continued attacks on Fukushima refugees and the denialism of the continuing dangers from the leaking broken nuclear plants. Speakers also discussed the effort to have the Olympics in the midst of the pandemic and continue to have part of the Olympics in Fukushima. They also discussed the conditions of the clean-up workers who are also facing health and safety dangers. The Japanese Consulate in response to the NNA event held their own virtual event at the same time.

The rally was sponsored by No Nukes Action.

Additional media:
The Tokyo 2021 Olympics Fukushima Madness : Japanese Government Continues Plans For Olympics
https://youtu.be/-CSmimuWJyw

On The Tenth Year Of Fukushima, The Olympics & The Resignation Of Abe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAumSj1yz0o

Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUX0pcUQOMs&t=129s

Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=3016s

Report From Fukushima And The Abe Government Expansion And Export Of Nuclear Plants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10weYriSSP8&t=59s

GE Nuclear Plant Inspector/Whistleblower Kei Sugaoko Speaks About Fukushima, GE & Obama
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJjbNw07OUA&t=276s

Mothers of Fukushima
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L94h124zMvA

Fukushima, Nuclear Power and Repression With Osaka Professor Masaki Shimoji
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKRvT3Ku_H0
For more info:
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/

Production of LaborMedia.net
LaborMedia.net
https://youtu.be/f6i6c8F-CZI
§Solidarity Statements From Japan & Fukushia Were Read
by No Nukes Action
Friday Mar 12th, 2021 4:37 PM
sm_nna_3-11_solidarity_statements.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Statements were read from journalists and activists from Japan
https://youtu.be/f6i6c8F-CZI
§Fukushima Survivors Still Suffering
by No Nukes Action
Friday Mar 12th, 2021 4:37 PM
fukushima_evacuees.jpeg
Fukushima residents are still suffering from the loss of family members and also coercion by the government to
https://youtu.be/f6i6c8F-CZI
§Fukushima Continues To Contaminate
by No Nukes Action
Friday Mar 12th, 2021 4:37 PM
sm_nna_3-11_fukushima_continues_contamination.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Fukushima melted down nuclear reactors continue to leak radioactive material ten years after the man made disaster. The government has said that been overcome and people talked about the denialism of the government.
https://youtu.be/f6i6c8F-CZI
§Fukushima A Warning To The World
by No Nukes Action
Friday Mar 12th, 2021 4:37 PM
sm_nna_sf_nuke_warning_3-11-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The continuing Fukushima is a disaster for the people of Japan and the world.
https://youtu.be/f6i6c8F-CZI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 250.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code