Join us for our first vegan popup of 2021!!
Come hungry and invite your friends!
Our current vendors are:
Liquified Juicery
DaisynRose
Plant and Soul
The Cosmic Heart Center
Deliciously Vegan SF
Soy Amor y Luz Crystals
La Espiga de Oro
Lupita’s Mexican Beans
V.boba
… and more to come soon!
This is an outdoor event with free parking at the venue. Face masks are required.
* If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, please stay home and stay safe!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 3/27/2021
|Vegan Popup 2021!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 27
|Time
|1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|DXE
|Location Details
|
2921 San Pablo Dam Rd, San Pablo CA
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5302926979...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 12th, 2021 2:13 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network