Join us for our first vegan popup of 2021!!

Come hungry and invite your friends!

Our current vendors are:

Liquified Juicery

DaisynRose

Plant and Soul

The Cosmic Heart Center

Deliciously Vegan SF

Soy Amor y Luz Crystals

La Espiga de Oro

Lupita’s Mexican Beans

V.boba

… and more to come soon!

This is an outdoor event with free parking at the venue. Face masks are required.

* If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, please stay home and stay safe!

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 12th, 2021 2:13 PM