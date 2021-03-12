

On March 27th, we are planning a creative, dramatic action in the heart of San Francisco to raise awareness about this campaign and we want YOU there.

WHERE: San Francisco, exact location TBA

WHEN: Saturday, March 27th 1:30pm

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a 2 mile walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

