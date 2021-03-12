Factory farming is a threat to our environment, our public health, and to more and more animals who are suffering in those violent places. That is why activists throughout the state are mobilizing behind the No More Factory Farms campaign, calling for a moratorium stopping the construction and expansion of factory farms and slaughterhouses in California.
On March 27th, we are planning a creative, dramatic action in the heart of San Francisco to raise awareness about this campaign and we want YOU there.
---
WHERE: San Francisco, exact location TBA
WHEN: Saturday, March 27th 1:30pm
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a 2 mile walk, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing, and we encourage folks in high risk groups to support from home by engaging with the livestream and sharing the petition far and wide. If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 3/27/2021
|No More Factory Farms: San Francisco Protest
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 27
|Time
|1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|DXE
|Location Details
|
WHERE: San Francisco, exact location TBA
WHEN: Saturday, March 27th 1:30pm
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 12th, 2021 2:07 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network