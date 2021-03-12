Every month we host a different local activist or social justice group. This month we are excited and honored to learn about the work of Dykes with Drills.
Dykes With Drills is a nonprofit organization that empowers people with the tools to build. By hosting skill-building workshops, volunteer events and meet-ups, they cultivate opportunities for individuals to connect with each other and to use power tools. In everything they do, they foster safe, inclusive, non-judgmental spaces for learning and teaching.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86383720523
Meeting ID: 863 8372 0523
Follow their work:
Instagram @dykeswithdrills
Facebook facebook.com/dykeswithdrills
Their website: http://www.dykeswithdrills.com/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 3/26/2021
|Solidarity Speaker: Dykes with Drills
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday March 26
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|DXE
|Location Details
|online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2892459891...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 12th, 2021 1:43 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network