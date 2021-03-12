

Dykes With Drills is a nonprofit organization that empowers people with the tools to build. By hosting skill-building workshops, volunteer events and meet-ups, they cultivate opportunities for individuals to connect with each other and to use power tools. In everything they do, they foster safe, inclusive, non-judgmental spaces for learning and teaching.

Zoom link:

Meeting ID: 863 8372 0523

Follow their work:

Instagram @dykeswithdrills

Facebook facebook.com/dykeswithdrills

