When we join a movement like DxE we want to contribute to social change, but we may also be looking for a community of like-minded people and a sense of belonging. In communities where the work is stressful, and personal, conflict is normal and inevitable. In this workshop we'll explore how we can communicate what we want with more ease, learn to think through and translate hard to hear messages, and consider more options when a conflict does arise. The two hours will include a mix of lecture, discussion, and break-out group practice. Come and learn how conflict can be an opening for further connection and leave with skills to use with DxE and beyond.

This training will be led by Leah Sheldon, a communication trainer and coach. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2559363474...

