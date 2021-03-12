top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 3/20/2021
Conflict Communication Basics 101
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 20
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDXE
Location Details
online
When we join a movement like DxE we want to contribute to social change, but we may also be looking for a community of like-minded people and a sense of belonging. In communities where the work is stressful, and personal, conflict is normal and inevitable. In this workshop we'll explore how we can communicate what we want with more ease, learn to think through and translate hard to hear messages, and consider more options when a conflict does arise. The two hours will include a mix of lecture, discussion, and break-out group practice. Come and learn how conflict can be an opening for further connection and leave with skills to use with DxE and beyond.
This training will be led by Leah Sheldon, a communication trainer and coach.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2559363474...

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 12th, 2021 1:26 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 250.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code