Stop the Oil Pipeline! The Indigenous Activist Women on the Fontline Fighting DAPL Line 3
Date Saturday March 13
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorIndigenous Environmental Network
Location Details
Online via livestream
This new moon join us via Facebook LIVE for the latest in our Indigenous Feminisms Webinar.

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/

We will be joined with Young Women Fighting against Dakota Access Pipeline and Line 3 International Women's Day Will be moderated by Indigenous Environmental Network's Morgan Brings Plenty featuring Maya Runnels-Black Fox, Gina Collette, Anpa’o Locke,
Grace Waataate-Ikwe Roberts.

Join us for updates on DAPL Line 3 and more.

Spanish and ASL translation will be available.
______________________________________________________________

En español:

Esta luna nueva únete a nosotros a través de Facebook LIVE para conocer lo último de nuestro seminario web sobre feminismos indígenas.

Nos uniremos a Mujeres jóvenes que luchan contra el oleoducto Dakota Access y el Día Internacional de la Mujer de la Línea 3 será moderado por Morgan Brings Plenty de la Red Ambiental Indígena Maya Runnels-Black Fox, Gina Collette, Anpa’o Locke, Grace Waataate-Ikwe Roberts.

Transmisión aquí: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/

Habrá traducción al español, y ASL.
______________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/photos/a...

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 12th, 2021 11:36 AM
