This new moon join us via Facebook LIVE for the latest in our Indigenous Feminisms Webinar.
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/
We will be joined with Young Women Fighting against Dakota Access Pipeline and Line 3 International Women's Day Will be moderated by Indigenous Environmental Network's Morgan Brings Plenty featuring Maya Runnels-Black Fox, Gina Collette, Anpa’o Locke,
Grace Waataate-Ikwe Roberts.
Join us for updates on DAPL Line 3 and more.
Spanish and ASL translation will be available.
En español:
Esta luna nueva únete a nosotros a través de Facebook LIVE para conocer lo último de nuestro seminario web sobre feminismos indígenas.
Nos uniremos a Mujeres jóvenes que luchan contra el oleoducto Dakota Access y el Día Internacional de la Mujer de la Línea 3 será moderado por Morgan Brings Plenty de la Red Ambiental Indígena Maya Runnels-Black Fox, Gina Collette, Anpa’o Locke, Grace Waataate-Ikwe Roberts.
Transmisión aquí: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/
Habrá traducción al español, y ASL.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 3/13/2021
|Stop the Oil Pipeline! The Indigenous Activist Women on the Fontline Fighting DAPL Line 3
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday March 13
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Indigenous Environmental Network
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/ienearth/photos/a...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 12th, 2021 11:36 AM
