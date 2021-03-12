



Livestream:



We will be joined with Young Women Fighting against Dakota Access Pipeline and Line 3 International Women's Day Will be moderated by Indigenous Environmental Network's Morgan Brings Plenty featuring Maya Runnels-Black Fox, Gina Collette, Anpa’o Locke,

Grace Waataate-Ikwe Roberts.



Join us for updates on DAPL Line 3 and more.



Spanish and ASL translation will be available.

______________________________________________________________



En español:



Esta luna nueva únete a nosotros a través de Facebook LIVE para conocer lo último de nuestro seminario web sobre feminismos indígenas.



Nos uniremos a Mujeres jóvenes que luchan contra el oleoducto Dakota Access y el Día Internacional de la Mujer de la Línea 3 será moderado por Morgan Brings Plenty de la Red Ambiental Indígena Maya Runnels-Black Fox, Gina Collette, Anpa’o Locke, Grace Waataate-Ikwe Roberts.



Transmisión aquí:



Habrá traducción al español, y ASL.

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 12th, 2021 11:36 AM