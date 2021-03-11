On March 5th, autonomous individuals in solidarity with the struggle against the University of California visited the homes of 6 UC officials and staff who who lead or participate in the wholesale displacement and murder of houseless people in the Bay Area and beyond.

"A MURDERER LIVES HERE"

In the early morning hours of Friday, March 5 2021, individuals autonomously acting in solidarity with the struggle against the University of California's stranglehold on people's lives visited the homes of six UC Regents, Chancellors, and UC Berkeley Capital Strategies staff. Each of these officials or underlings directly or collectively have blood on their hands as they continue their agenda to displace the people we love--even our classmates-- in a greedy bid to build housing nobody can even afford. Even though Chancellor Carol "Killer" Christ or UC Regent Janet Reilly don't wear a badge or gun, they're doing a Pig's work as they evict, displace, and murder us.

We defaced their private vehicles, vandalized their garish estates, and frightened the Bay Area petty bourgeouis who call them neighbors.

We want more than to simply end State and Private terror against our houseless friends. Eradicating displacement, gentrication, and those other buzzwords won't satiate us. The administration at UC Berkeley and the City are prophets of a liberal, high-tech, ruthlessly policed capitalist society that is already killing us and our planet. We want to rip every rose out of the flowerbeds of their planned society and make their and every one of their cronies' lives and jobs miserable.

The people killing us have names and addresses. May they never sleep:

Carol Christ , Chancellor, UCB: 1122 Spruce St., Berkeley

, Chancellor, UCB: Armand Alivisatos , Outgoing Vice-Chancellor, UCB and incoming President, University of Chicago: 210 Stonewall Rd., Berkeley

, Outgoing Vice-Chancellor, UCB and incoming President, University of Chicago: Janet Reilly , UC Regent: 880 El Camino Del Mar, San Francisco

, UC Regent: Shannon Holloway , UCB Dir. of Capital Projects: 2847 Shasta Rd., Berkeley

, UCB Dir. of Capital Projects: T. Anne Stinson , Sr. Financial Analyst, Capital Strategies: 844 53rd St., Oakland

, Sr. Financial Analyst, Capital Strategies: Dan Hoisie, Sr. Financial Analyst, Capital Strategies: 1257 6th Ave., San Francisco

Attack for joy!

Attack for love!

Attack for yourselves!

Attack for the fallen!

Death to Amerikkka!

Death to society!

(and fuck your property)