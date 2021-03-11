Join the Poor People's Campaign on Monday when leaders and activists from 25+ states will deliver legislative demands on behalf of thousands of directly impacted PPC leaders, clergy,
and moral advocates who stand against voter suppression and stand for voting rights.
Our national co-chairs, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis
will lead our online program.
Nationwide livestream @ noon PT here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/livestream/
IN-PERSON RALLY at CAPITOL BUILDING in SACRAMENTO
California will join states around the country and Washington DC in delivering the
Poor People’s Campaign 14 Policy Priorities to Heal the Nation to our legislative leaders
and the governor.
We'll be rallying on the west steps of the California state capitol we’ll do a public reading of the 14 Policy Priorities and hear testimonies from PPC members, impacted people and local and regional partners.
Location: West steps of State Capitol, 10th Street between L Street & N Street, Sacramento, CA
When: Monday, March 15, 2021 @ 10:30 AM PT
More in-person rally info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/california-moral-monday-and-poor-peoples-campaign-legislative-demand-deliveries
Schedule
--10:30 - Public reading of the Poor People's Campaign’s 14 Policy Priorities to Heal the Nation in the First 100 Days
--11:00 - Testimonies from Poor People's Campaign members, impacted folks, and local and regional partners
Parking Directions: The nearest parking garage is the City of Sacramento-Capitol Garage on 10th and L Street. Metered parking is available on all sides of the Capitol building and surrounding areas. The Capitol reserves parking directly in front of the Capitol on 10th Street between L and N streets for bus use.
For COVID safety, we are asking that all participants wear double masks and remain at least 8ft apart at all times. If you are feeling at all ill, even the slightest of symptoms we ask that you stay at home and watch this program online.
CALL TO ACTION
The crisis of poverty and low wages is directly connected to the injustices in our healthcare system. We know that 87 million people were uninsured or underinsured before the pandemic and millions have lost their healthcare in the worst public health crisis in a century. These issues are also deeply connected to climate justice, with environmental injustices directly and disproportionately impacting poor and BIPOC communities.
Contact your representatives, now!
You can take action here: https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/moral-mondays-first-100-days/
14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington
https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/
On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.
The 14 policy priorities include:
--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor
--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions
--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately
--Update the poverty measure
--Guarantee quality housing for all
--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities
--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights
--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation
--Comprehensive and just immigration reform
--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples
--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits
--Use the power of executive orders
--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security
--Work with the PPC to establish a permanent Presidential Council to advocate for this bold agenda
SAFETY DURING COVID-19
Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
