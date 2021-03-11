



Friday, 4/2/2021 @ 12:00 - 1:15



More info & register:



In recognition that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Human Rights Commission's Office of SHARP (Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention) in partnership with the Department on the Status of Women hosts a panel of sexual assault survivors and advocates on the experiences, survival stories and needs of homeless and housing insecure survivors.



Dulce Garcia, SHARP's Policy Director, moderates a conversation on the prevalence of sexual violence when unhoused as well as the challenges and barriers in accessing services when housing insecure in San Francisco. The panel explores ideas on how San Francisco can better serve the homeless population through prevention and advocacy.



SHARP:



Department on the Status of Women:



Hosted by the San Francisco Public Library TRIGGER WARNING: Discussion will include assault survivor experiencesFriday, 4/2/2021 @ 12:00 - 1:15More info & register: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/04/02/panel-homelessness-and-sexual-violence In recognition that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Human Rights Commission's Office of SHARP (Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention) in partnership with the Department on the Status of Women hosts a panel of sexual assault survivors and advocates on the experiences, survival stories and needs of homeless and housing insecure survivors.Dulce Garcia, SHARP's Policy Director, moderates a conversation on the prevalence of sexual violence when unhoused as well as the challenges and barriers in accessing services when housing insecure in San Francisco. The panel explores ideas on how San Francisco can better serve the homeless population through prevention and advocacy.SHARP: https://sf-hrc.org/sharp Department on the Status of Women: https://sfgov.org/dosw/ Hosted by the San Francisco Public Library Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 11th, 2021 1:45 PM