TRIGGER WARNING: Discussion will include assault survivor experiences
Friday, 4/2/2021 @ 12:00 - 1:15
More info & register: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/04/02/panel-homelessness-and-sexual-violence
In recognition that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Human Rights Commission's Office of SHARP (Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention) in partnership with the Department on the Status of Women hosts a panel of sexual assault survivors and advocates on the experiences, survival stories and needs of homeless and housing insecure survivors.
Dulce Garcia, SHARP's Policy Director, moderates a conversation on the prevalence of sexual violence when unhoused as well as the challenges and barriers in accessing services when housing insecure in San Francisco. The panel explores ideas on how San Francisco can better serve the homeless population through prevention and advocacy.
SHARP: https://sf-hrc.org/sharp
Department on the Status of Women: https://sfgov.org/dosw/
Hosted by the San Francisco Public Library
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/ 2/2021
|Homelessness and Sexual Violence: Addressing the Vital Safety Needs of the Unhoused
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 02
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|SFPL, SHARP, DSW
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 11th, 2021 1:45 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network