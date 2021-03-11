Stop AAPI Hate Rally in San Jose
Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST
San Jose City Hall Rotunda 200 E. Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
Join the rally this Saturday to stand in solidarity against the hate crimes targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
If you're disturbed by the hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, join us — Councilmember Pam Foley, State Assemblymember Evan Low, State Assemblymember
Ash Kalra, State of California Senator Dave Cortese, Santa Clara County Supervisor
Joe Simitian, Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI) & others — Saturday at 11am at San Jose City Hall to make your voice heard!
Together, we can #StopAAPIHate!
Masks and face coverings will be required. Social distancing will be enforced.
1. If attendees are experiencing any signs or symptoms of COVID we ask them to stay home.
2. Wear a mask.
3. Maintain 6ft or more of distance when interacting with others not from the same household.
4. Obtain a health screening at the table and be prepared to provide contact information.
___________________________________________________________
SAFETY DURING COVID-19
Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
___________________________________________________________
