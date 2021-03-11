WorkWeek covers the criminal cover-up of the development of San Francisco Treasure Island by San Francisco top Democratic Party officials and also the US attempted coup at the Capitol and US organized coups throughout the world.

WorkWeek 3-11-21 SF Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With Journalist Carol HarveyWorkWeek interviews San Francisco Bay View journalist Carol Harvey talks about the illegal and corrupt development of the radioactive Super Fund Treasure Island dump site and the cover-up by many of the top politicians of San Francisco.She reports on the serious health illnesses by children, families and the dangers facing children and young adults attending the Treasure Island Elementary school as well as charters such as Life Learning Academy.She also looks at the history of the transfer of the man made Island from the Navy to San Francisco under former Mayor Willie Brown with the collusion of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Diane Feinstein.Harvey also looks at the role of former San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris and now VP, former Mayor and now governor Gavin Newsom and present Mayor London Breed.She discusses the failure of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, State agencies including OSHA and the EPA to enforce health and safety regulation and protect the residents and workers.Harvey reports that Amy Brownell who is an Environmental Engineer with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and whose salary is paid for by the developer Lennar continues to work for the city despite probable criminal fraud by working to sell Lennar condos to unsuspecting potential buyers.This interview was done on 3/8/21.

WorkWeek 3-11-21 Coup & Coups, The US Attempted Coup & US Organized Coups Around the WorldWorkWeek looks at the coup and insurrection in the US and also the many coups the US has organized and carried out throughout the world. Professor George Wright a retired member of AFT 1493 looks a the global connections of these coups.The Congress while it is investigating the attempted coup at the Capitol has not challenged the right of the US to conduct similar policies throughout the world. This program looks at the coups in Russia, Indonesia, The Congo, Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras, Ukraine, Iran, Turkey and Chile.The program also looks at the role of the AFL-CIO in supporting coups in Venezuela, Turkey, Ukraine and Chilethrough either the CIA or the National Endowment for Democracy which funds the "Solidarity Center."It also examines the US support and training of fascist nazi military forces in the Ukraine.