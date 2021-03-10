From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Rise Above Movement's Fascist Propaganda Youtube Content
With the Rise Above Movement back in the news, due to Robert Rundo and associates facing new charges, it is notable that the Rise Above Movement has a large presence on Youtube. This is despite Youtube's content policies.
Youtube has sophisticated algorithms which can hunt down content. So why is the R.A.M. {Official} page still up on Youtube? It's right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gC1e6aOSxsGNspJEkj6ag/ It didn't take a techie genius working with advanced AI algorithms to find it. It's right there.
RAM is a fascist criminal organization. Members of this gang have been arrested in the past, and others are facing charges. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated charges against Rundo and his associates because of their violent actions in Berkeley back in 2017. Youtube's policies state that they remove the accounts of criminal organizations. So why is this page still up?
There's more. From the RAM page, you can click on "channels". From there you can see the link to the Iron Brotherhood page on Youtube. It's right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJBhjQl91wKk-zMj4pd869g
Why is this still up on Youtube? It violates their terms of service. There's a promotional video for RAM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8RiXlmzN6w It's a video trying to recruit people into their organization. Recruiting people to join a notoriously violent criminal white supremacist organization violates Youtube's alleged guidelines. Right? It should, one would think.
There's another video on the Iron Brotherhood channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92Ac2s9BBdE There's no imagery other than a boar's head, and 2 men are talking to recruit young men into RAM.
Rundo founded a Serbian clothing brand called Serbon. Do they have a Youtube page? Yep! It's right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNL8ERGcWAkeHbp8kUhB1GA/videos The banner graphic is a picture of a shirt with skull and the guns, and a Serbian flag with a 8-spoked black sun replacing the Serbian coat of arms.
Ok, so that we know that Robert Rundo founded Serbon, let's do a Youtube search for Robert Rundo + Serbon. Here's the result: Media2Rise https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKQbM7a_XFrYj3hGIRU0Ldg/videos Here's one of their promotional videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRl7KRM6DZQ RAM's tree logo is on the tshirt sleeve 40 seconds into the video, just in case you need to be explicitly told that Media2Rise is a RAM channel. Aside from these videos being used for recruitment, they are also promoting the full line of RAM shirts. Not exactly haute couture.
Here's Robert Rundo's travel tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVDpBoUKOgs These handy tips are what Rundo learned when he fled to South America, and across the ocean to Europe. He had been in Serbia until recently, when he was expelled by the Serbian government. Doviđenja! (That's goodbye in Serbian.)
Knowing that Rundo operates Media2Rise, we can find his Documentary Series page here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClErt14S-y-wo9S-y1JQCHA/videos Here's Rundo's interview with fascist Youtube channel FSN - The Revolution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqO2osDj7dU Guten tag!
Here's a more recent interview Rundo did with Voice of Zealandia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxkeNFqjowQ This was recorded days ago. just as people here in the US were working to reopen charges against him.
Rundo is using Youtube to recruit people into RAM, to sell clothing and to build his brand of violent fascist ideology. This is all out in the open. Yet somehow, Youtube's content monitoring doesn't seem able to find any of it. Hmm, imagine that.
(Side note: Here is the Youtube page for Serbian fascist vaporwave channel Serbon Resurrected: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-YMf7FyoyElXZef8xBg5Q/videos It came up in searching for information about Rundo, but it is not certain if he is actually connected to this project. Why has vaporwave attracted so many fascists? A question for another time.)
RAM is a fascist criminal organization. Members of this gang have been arrested in the past, and others are facing charges. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated charges against Rundo and his associates because of their violent actions in Berkeley back in 2017. Youtube's policies state that they remove the accounts of criminal organizations. So why is this page still up?
There's more. From the RAM page, you can click on "channels". From there you can see the link to the Iron Brotherhood page on Youtube. It's right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJBhjQl91wKk-zMj4pd869g
Why is this still up on Youtube? It violates their terms of service. There's a promotional video for RAM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8RiXlmzN6w It's a video trying to recruit people into their organization. Recruiting people to join a notoriously violent criminal white supremacist organization violates Youtube's alleged guidelines. Right? It should, one would think.
There's another video on the Iron Brotherhood channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92Ac2s9BBdE There's no imagery other than a boar's head, and 2 men are talking to recruit young men into RAM.
Rundo founded a Serbian clothing brand called Serbon. Do they have a Youtube page? Yep! It's right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNL8ERGcWAkeHbp8kUhB1GA/videos The banner graphic is a picture of a shirt with skull and the guns, and a Serbian flag with a 8-spoked black sun replacing the Serbian coat of arms.
Ok, so that we know that Robert Rundo founded Serbon, let's do a Youtube search for Robert Rundo + Serbon. Here's the result: Media2Rise https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKQbM7a_XFrYj3hGIRU0Ldg/videos Here's one of their promotional videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRl7KRM6DZQ RAM's tree logo is on the tshirt sleeve 40 seconds into the video, just in case you need to be explicitly told that Media2Rise is a RAM channel. Aside from these videos being used for recruitment, they are also promoting the full line of RAM shirts. Not exactly haute couture.
Here's Robert Rundo's travel tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVDpBoUKOgs These handy tips are what Rundo learned when he fled to South America, and across the ocean to Europe. He had been in Serbia until recently, when he was expelled by the Serbian government. Doviđenja! (That's goodbye in Serbian.)
Knowing that Rundo operates Media2Rise, we can find his Documentary Series page here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClErt14S-y-wo9S-y1JQCHA/videos Here's Rundo's interview with fascist Youtube channel FSN - The Revolution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqO2osDj7dU Guten tag!
Here's a more recent interview Rundo did with Voice of Zealandia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxkeNFqjowQ This was recorded days ago. just as people here in the US were working to reopen charges against him.
Rundo is using Youtube to recruit people into RAM, to sell clothing and to build his brand of violent fascist ideology. This is all out in the open. Yet somehow, Youtube's content monitoring doesn't seem able to find any of it. Hmm, imagine that.
(Side note: Here is the Youtube page for Serbian fascist vaporwave channel Serbon Resurrected: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-YMf7FyoyElXZef8xBg5Q/videos It came up in searching for information about Rundo, but it is not certain if he is actually connected to this project. Why has vaporwave attracted so many fascists? A question for another time.)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network